Myntra bets on video content for enhancing customer engagement

Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Tuesday said it is investing in a video content-led approach as it transitions from a catalogue-heavy browsing experience to a content-heavy experience to enhance customer engagement on the platform.

According to a PTI report: The Flipkart Group company said it has already started working with influencers and designers to create videos to help customers stay updated on the latest trends in fashion.

“About one-third of our catalogue is already on video. We are making deep investments to ensure that the experience of users is seamless. Irrespective of the devices and networks they are on, they can watch these videos to stay updated on the latest in fashion,” Amar Nagaram, Head of Myntra Jabong, told PTI.

He added that currently, users spend about 20 minutes on average on the platform.

“Through these efforts, we are confident that over the next 3-4 years, the average time spent on the app will double,” he told PTI.

Myntra has about 50 million registered users and about 22 million monthly active users.

The company is also starting a digital fashion influencer talent hunt on its platform. Called the ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’, the digital reality series will go live on Myntra’s app on September 17.

“In the show, 10 contenders will compete and will be mentored and judged by Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. The concept is aimed at bringing the influencer community to the fore, and marks the beginning of our move to becoming an in-app content-led destination to engage customers,” Nagaram was quoted by PTI as saying.

The winner of the show will get an opportunity to become a key face of Myntra on social platforms, and get to curate styles on the Myntra app among other opportunities, he added.

With this initiative, the intention is to drive stickiness on the app and Myntra will be looking at the impact on time spent per user on the app and return rates. The company expects to reach upwards of 100 million users through the show.

Nagaram said this is the first of many features that Myntra will be releasing over the next few months as it “transitions from a catalogue-heavy browsing experience to a content-heavy experience”.

“Myntra will introduce a full-screen video player on the app to offer viewers an engaging video viewing experience. This is the first for any brand in the segment in the country and the first of many features that we will be releasing over the next few months to strengthen the way in which we engage with our audience,” he told PTI.