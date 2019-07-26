Scotch & Soda pop-up brings the African inspiration

Dutch premium fashion brand Scotch & Soda, retailing in India with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), has recently launched a mobile pop-up installation concept, which is travelling across all the store locations across the country.

The travelling installation, after being showcased in Chennai right now followed by Delhi and Mumbai and Kolkata will be the next city where it will be showcased. The brand is currently present through 7 stores across the country.

The installation has multiple layering in steps with pink hues that is the colour of the season. Drawing the inspiration for the podium from the architecture of Raffia Town in Africa, the steps have been designed keeping in mind the eclectic collection. The elevation gives visual hints of a hotel burrowed in the hills above blue seas, air tinted with 70s nostalgia, market stalls spilling raffia-beauty, criss-cross weaves and earthy tones transforming every view, all merging to form the key concept of The House Of Perfect Strangers.

Talking on the concept and design of the installation, Shivam Sagar, the visual merchandising spokesperson from Scotch & Soda India, shared with Indiaretailing, “Scotch & Soda’s mid-season campaign is all about the post summer hues moving on to the stray spray silhouettes and detailing. Finding the concept roots in Amsterdam, this Scotch & Soda pop up has travelled multiple countries to now find its stop in India. This Scotch installation, brings to life Amsterdam Couture, which would be displayed on mannequins for the very first time in the country. The mannequins will adorn patterns that look chic on a holiday and also scream effortless in the city. The highlight of the installation will be the hand painted masks on the faces, specifically curated for the set up in its entirety. Conceptualised by a pool of designers and thinkers, this Scotch & Soda pop up will leave all gazes focused on it for a while.”