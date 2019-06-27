Myntra registers its biggest ever End of Reason Sale with over 9 million items ordered by over 2 million customers

The 10th edition of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason Sale, concluded last night with over 2.2 million customers ordering over 9 million items in the biggest fashion carnival in the country to date.

Myntra witnessed a 3X rise in traffic to its platform over a normal day and registered over 7,100 orders per minute at peak. T-shirts were the most popular product among men, with 1.45 million units sold, while kurtis were a favourite among women, who shopped for over 1.05 million units. The Libas Gold Kurti was the most sold item with over 10,000 units.

Personal Care emerged as the fastest growing category during this sale. Roadster, Myntra’s biggest in-house brand was the most popular brand selling over 1.35 million products. One in every three customers was a member of Myntra’s Loyalty Program, Myntra Insiders, and contributed about 42 percent to the overall sale.

Speaking on the success of EORS-10, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “We have just concluded the 10th and biggest edition of EORS to date, witnessing orders for over 9 million items, placed by over 2 million customers. The current edition also processed a staggering 7100 orders per minute at peak. We have so far acquired 4.8 lakh new customers and a significant portion of the sales came from tier 2 and 3 cities. With 12,500 Kirana stores under the MENSA network supporting last mile deliveries, we have been delivering over 6 lakh shipments per day. EORS is the only industry event that offers value to customers through its innovative concepts such as early access, price reveal and the wide selection and we are confident that we will keep this momentum going with new innovations, in the editions to come.”