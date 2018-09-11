Ethnic wear brand AKS goes offline; opens flagship stores in Nagaland

Following the success of its online venture, AKS Clothing has finally made its way into the offline world too with the launch of two flagship stores at prime locations of Dimapur and Kohima City in Nagaland. While the first one is located at the Jack n Jill mall, Hazi Park Road, Dimapur; the other one is at P.R. Hill, Kohima. Spread across 300 sq.ft. each, both the stores offer a complete range of exotic Ethnic and Indo-western fashion outfits and accessories of the brand.

To offer its customers an ultimate shopping experience, the brand has made its debut with realty stores that are complemented with elegant interiors and warm & courteous store staff. With their sole motto of reviving the charms of Indian ethnic styles and motifs in the daily lives of the people which were earlier restricted only to the festive celebrations or family get-togethers, these AKS outlets are there to create a unique fashion destination in the nice and serene landscapes of Nagaland.

Announcing the launch of two new stores, Nidhi Yadav, Founder & Creative Head of AKS Clothing said, “The launch of our flagship stores in Dimapur and Kohima is a significant achievement for us and underlines the importance of these cities for the brand. The findings of our internal research based on the rising sales shares from the north-east region of the country depict that it is the emerging market for the fashion & lifestyle brands. People here have a great taste of style and fashion that not many brands have dared to tap, fortunately, AKS has been able to make a mark in the markets here with its online products and hopes these stores with further increase its market penetration.”

While throwing light on her decision to start with offline stores, she said, “We will soon be opening more offline stores in Delhi-NCR and other cities around the nation and have aimed to have at least 10 retail outlets of the brand by the end of the current fiscal year.”