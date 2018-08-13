Try & Buy Fashions raises US $1 million from Venture Catalysts

Venture Catalysts has announced a pre-series A round of funding worth US $1 million in the world’s first real-life virtual trial room, Try & Buy Fashions.

According to a ANI report: Backed by prominent influencers from the industry including Muralikrishnan B. (COO, Xiaomi/ Ex-COO, Jabong & Senior VP Myntra), Vinod Sood (MD Hughes), Bhaskar Raju, Co-Founder Redbus, Try & Buy Fashions aims to bring online shopping as close to the offline experience as possible by allowing trying and buying of apparel through virtual stylists and virtual trial rooms.

An IP protected virtual trial room with an AI-based personalized stylist, Try & Buy creates lifelike animated 3D models of users, customized through their body type, body parts, height, weight, skin tone, hairs etc.

“Virtual Trial Room is a concept whose time has come and Try & Buy with their capabilities in 3D Virtualization, Image recognition, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence is well poised to play a path-breaking role in this space. The opportunity is global in scale and Try & Buy’s innovative approach places them in the driver’s seat to play a crucial role in redefining Fashion shopping globally,” initial investor Muralikrishnan B. (COO, Xiaomi/ Ex-COO, Jabong & Senior VP Myntra) was quoted by ANI as saying.

“We were highly impressed by Try & Buy’s level of innovation, the enthusiasm of its founding team as well as its sound business model. We are absolutely convinced of their vision and their ability to emerge as a leader in the category that will create next-generation fashion e-commerce portals,” Dr. Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder & President, Venture Catalysts was quoted by ANI as saying.

“VCats is a great platform that endeavours to back early- stage companies such as ours with the right mentorship and financial support. While we have already made our game strong in the industry through our tech, products and patent ring fencing along with 5 years of deep research in solving the problem of understanding the body shape of men and women, this Pre-Series A funding will further propel our growth,” Nikki, Innovation Head, Try & Buy told ANI.