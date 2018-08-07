BIBA expands retail presence; opens 9th outlet in Chennai

BIBA, the leading ethnic apparel brand has launched a new store in Chennai at VR Chennai, which is one of the biggest shopping mall the city has to offer.

Taking the store count to 9 in Chennai and 15 in Tamil Nadu, the store is spread across 1,300 sq.ft. offering an array of new designs and silhouettes. The store stocks the recently launched Autumn Winter 2018 collection, which includes the classic Salwar-Kameez Dupatta, ethnic Mix n Match kurtas, ready to stitch fabrics and a lot more. The store also has a separate section for BIBA Girls – the much loved kids collection.

Commenting on this launch, Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “With festive season around the corner, we thought this is the perfect time to open a new store, showcasing ourlatest collection and special festive range. South market has alwaysbeen welcoming to us and we are sure that our new offerings will be cherished by our patrons. We hope this store will meet the discerning needs of the customers in the city and will provide an unmatched shopping experience”.

The new store is perfectly in sync with BIBA’s vision of fast yet steady expansion in the country. With growing number of fashion conscious customers, this new outlet will definitely be fruitful and will get the right kind of footfall.