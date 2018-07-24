Jabong announces the 4th edition of its ‘Big Brand Sale’; targets 100 pc growth over July 2017 edition

India’s leading online fashion brand, Jabong, has announced the dates of its much awaited Big Brand Sale (BBS). The 4-day shopping extravaganza will be held between the July 27-30, with discounts ranging from 55-80 percent, across all product categories. The fashion major is offering 4 lakh styles from over 3,000 international and Indian brands at very attractive discounts. Over 1 lakh styles are for the first time on over 50 percent discount, in addition to over 80 percent off on more than 15,000 styles.

The 4-day fashion festival on Jabong will see never before deals on premium brands like U.S. Polo Assn., Calvin Klein, Next, Adidas, Nike, Guess, Superdry, Mango, Fossil, Dorothy Perkins, Lee Cooper, Vero Moda, Jack& Jones, Puma, Blackberrys, Lakme, Lavie, Sangria and many more.

Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong said, “The Jabong Big Brand Sale is our marquee property that aims at celebrating premium fashion in a unique way. We have witnessed a significant growth in the last 3 editions, and we are expecting 100 percent growth this edition over last year’s Big Brand Sale in July. We are anticipating 25 million sessions across platforms, acquiring 4X new Jabong customers as compared to same edition last year.”

Speaking about the Big Brand Sale, Gunjan Soni – Head of Jabong, said, “Jabong customers are fashion forward and have a taste for international, premium and exclusive styles. The Big Brand Sale is a unique sale which has a disproportionate focus on global brands and is in line with Jabong’s affluent consumer base. It is a great opportunity for them to acquire their favourite brands at great discounts ranging from 55-80 percent. Over 1 lakh customers will also get exclusive VIP slots to shop before millions of other shoppers, leading to 15X sale during the slot hours vs. a normal day. We are prepared to provide a great shopping experience to over 13 million customers over the 4 days of BBS, leading to 4X traffic during peak hours compared to a normal day. This time we are also offering 100 percent cashback (in Jabong points) to all our customers to make their shopping experience on Jabong much more exciting.”

Jabong promises an extraordinary fashion experience to its customers and is launching an exclusive on-demand stylist service on Whatsapp for these 4 days. Jabong customers can Whatsapp their wardrobe picture to get curated looks and personalized fashion advice from an in-house fashion expert.

For each edition of BBS, Jabong encourages its customers to wishlist their favourite products to avoid missing out on buying them at great discounts. Sale prices will be revealed at 7 pm on July 24, and customers can continue to wishlist till 7 pm on July 26. Jabong will start allotting the VIP slots to select consumers who can buy the wishlisted products from 7-11 pm on July 26, before the sale goes live. Shoppers can also earn their slots by wishlisting or playing amazing games on the Jabong app.

In addition, Jabong is offering 10 perent cashback using HDFC credit and debit card of up to Rs 750 on a minimum spend of Rs 3,000. New customers will get free shipping on their first orders.

The Jabong Big Brand Sale is India’s biggest fashion bonanza of the biggest brands. Bigger and better than the previous edition, the current edition of BBS will offer an out-of-the-world experience to its customers. Jabong also launched its 360-degree marketing campaign on July 21 to support this property.