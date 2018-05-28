Myntra to host 3rd edition of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ with 40 new brand launches

The most awaited carnival for cosmetics and beauty products online, ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ is returning to entice shoppers on May 29-30, 2018.

The two-day festival has over 10,000 products on offer from leading domestic and international brands across makeup, perfumes, skin care, hair care, appliances, men’s grooming and bath & body. Leading names include Wet n Wild, Australis, Absolute New York, Palladio, Issey Miyake, MAC and Clinique among others.

‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ provides shoppers the perfect occasion to stock-up various products, across categories, ahead of the new season. The current edition features 40+ new brand launches including Avene, Wet n Wild, WOW skin science, FabIndia, Absolute New York, O3+, It’s Skin and SNP (Korean sheet mask), which is exclusively available online on Myntra and more.

The two-day festival will have exclusive offers from various brands as well as an assured gift on every order. Customers can look forward to exciting offers from brands such as Maybelline, L’Oreal, Lakmé, Veet, Philips, Biotique, Neutrogena, The Face Shop and over 250 other brands.