Home Beauty & Wellness Myntra to host 3rd edition of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ with 40 new...

Myntra to host 3rd edition of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ with 40 new brand launches

By  
-
SHARE

The most awaited carnival for cosmetics and beauty products online, ‘ Beauty Edit’ is returning to entice shoppers on May 29-30, 2018.

Myntra to host 3rd edition of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ with 40 new brand launches
‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ provides shoppers the perfect occasion to stock-up various products, across categories, ahead of the new season

The two-day festival has over 10,000 products on offer from leading domestic and international brands across makeup, perfumes, skin care, hair care, appliances, men’s grooming and bath & body. Leading names include , Australis, , Palladio, Issey Miyake, MAC and Clinique among others.

‘Myntra Beauty Edit’ provides shoppers the perfect occasion to stock-up various products, across categories, ahead of the new season. The current edition features 40+ new brand launches including Avene, Wet n Wild, , , Absolute New York, , It’s Skin and (Korean sheet mask), which is exclusively available online on Myntra and more.

The two-day festival will have exclusive offers from various brands as well as an assured gift on every order. Customers can look forward to exciting offers from brands such as , L’Oreal, Lakmé, , , Biotique, , The Face Shop and over 250 other brands.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR