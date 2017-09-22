American Eagle Outfitters to open first stores in Mumbai & Delhi early 2018

American Eagle Outfitters to open first stores in Mumbai & Delhi early...

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. announced plans to enter India through licensed stores. The company has signed a multi-year license agreement with the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian conglomerate with an extensive retail portfolio, as well as strong digital and omni-channel capabilities.

The first stores are expected to open in Mumbai and Delhi in Spring 2018.

“India’s rapidly developing and vibrant economy, anchored by the world’s largest youth population, provides an exciting growth opportunity for our brands, expanding our global reach,” said Andrew McLean, EVP-Global Commercial Operations.

“Aditya Birla brings deep market experience and extensive retail capabilities, giving us a strong platform to deliver our leading AE jeans collections and casual American style to India’s growing market,” he added.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle Outfitters® and Aerie® brands.

The company operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 82 countries worldwide through its websites.

American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 190 international locations operated by licensees in 24 countries.

A US $41 billion corporation, the Aditya Birla Group, is an Indian multinational conglomerate, headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company’s retail operations extends through 900 retail stores and 6,000 additional points of sale.

Aditya Birla employs strong technology, including in-house e-commerce and Omnichannel capabilities.