5 select trends of the Indian apparel market

1 1 Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

As the country is confronted with pollution issues, it has become imperative for textiles industries to adopt eco-friendly strategies. The industry is focusing on reducing water consumption and techniques to avoid usage of organic colours in apparel manufacturing.

Consumers are sensitive and are increasingly aware about environmental issues, resulting in growing inclination towards eco-friendly and organic apparels.

Brands/private labels have started catering to this market especially in babies, kidswear and premium adult wear categories segments.