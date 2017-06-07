Reebok seeks Govt’s approval to open single brand retail stores

Reebok India has sought Government’s nod to set up single brand retail stores in the country.

According to a PTI report: The company has submitted its proposal to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

“The DIPP is looking at the application,” an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

At present, Germany’s Adidas AG sells Adidas and Reebok sports shoes and clothes in India.

As per the foreign direct investment policy, 100 per cent equity investment is allowed in single brand retail trading. FDI of up to 49 per cent is permitted under the automatic route but government’s nod is required beyond that limit.

Foreign investment is allowed subject to certain conditions, which require products to be of a ‘single brand’ only and to be sold under the same brand globally.

Furthermore, in respect of proposals involving FDI beyond 51 per cent, it is mandatory to source 30 per cent of the value of goods purchased from India, preferably MSMEs.