Who won the sale wars – Flipkart, Amazon or Snapdeal?

What Did They Call It: Flipkart Big 10 Sale

What Big Did They Achieve: The sale target of Flipkart exceeded 5x of a normal day. The business numbers for 5 days Big 10 Sale was almost equal to the non-sale business that Flipkart does in one month. The number of customers who shopped on Flipkart during the Big 10 sale is almost 80 per cent of The Big Billion Days. Within the first two hours of mobiles going live on day 2 of the Big 10 Sale, Flipkart had done as much sales as what the entire country across offline and online does in one whole day.

Both Myntra and Jabong combined did 2.5x of a normal day during Big10 sale. PhonePe reached a new high with a 30x increase; over 2 lakh customers transacted for the 1st time using UPI in a single day.

Close to 70 per cent of customers buying smartphones on the platform opted for affordability levers such as No Cost EMI, Buyback Guarantee, and Product Exchange etc.

Average order value was 2X of a normal day. Traffic was 2x of a normal day with much higher conversions. 90 per cent of our traffic came from mobile.

Categories that Performed Exceptionally Well:

– Flipkart Fashion witnessed 5x jump in sales as compared to non-sale days. Branded goods (Fashion) have seen an increase by 10x (sales) as compared to non-sale days. Customers from Tier 2 & 3 towns shopping rose to 6X

– 10 Laptops were sold every minute during the Sale. Laptop sales peaked to 30x of a normal day

– Tablets sales saw a 50x jump in units

– 1 Headphone sold every second during Big10 sale

– 1 iPad sold every minute

– For Electronics Accessories, nearly 60 per cent of customers were from Tier II cities and below. More than one Powerbank sold every second. 1 in every 3 power banks sold in the country was sold on Flipkart.

– Hard Disks saw an unprecedented 30x spike over any given day

– TVs and Appliances sale jumped over 9x of normal days

– The sale of smartphones on Flipkart in the first 24 hours of going live, has been the highest sales ever done in one day on smartphones by any retailer in 2017. Flipkart did 3x times more than the sale of smartphones done across offline and online in one day in the country.

– The number of iPhones sold by Flipkart in the first 12 hours since May 14 midnight, is equal to the number of iPhones sold in the whole of India in 15 days.

What Do They Have To Say: “Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale is a grand commemoration of all the love and support we have received from our customers over the last decade. Over the past 10 years, we have relentlessly innovated on all our products and services to offer customers an envious selection across product categories. This has helped us connect with our customers from every nook and corner in the country and the response has been overwhelming. All the teams at Flipkart from marketing, business, merchandising, to supply chain and technology, came together and have delivered phenomenal results,” Senior Director, Flipkart, Smrithi Ravichandran said.