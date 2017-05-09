Gritstones ropes in Amit Sadh as their new brand face

With its inception for about 5 years now, Gritstones has been creating an ensemble in the world of men’s fashion. With customers support and positive acclamation, Gritstones have been touching heights with its abundance presence in the online shopping market. Its association with bollwood promotions and presence has formed a complete new picture for the brand. To make the picture more youthful and attractive, Gritstones have roped in famous Bollywood actor Amit Sadh as their brand face for their brand.

Amit Sadh, being young, stylish and popular name among the people has a good fandom. Being a versatile actor, Amit is most welcoming to face new challenges and adjoin with new experiments and innovation. Similarly, Gritstones have been evolving since then with sheer sense to grow and expand their fashion ranges in over multiple shopping stops. At present they are widely and easily available at top online fashion shopping portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Jabong, Snapdeal, Voonik, Myntra and Limeroad. They also have their own e-commerce portal www.Gritstones.com.

“I genuinely feel that the clothes are very comfortable and very stylish. It has a very lower east- New York Jamaican vibes to it. The fitting is amazing and the styling is unique and i feel really sexy being in Gritstones. I have grabbed the latest collection of Gritstones and its time you guys grab it soon.”, says Amit Sadh.

Amit Sadh also started as a beginner with no godfather in the film industry and established himself as a brand by taking up television soaps then film acting as a career and became popular among us with his bold and mesmerising acting skills and dialogue delivery, same with Gritstones, they launched themselves online without thinking of the risk of failure or dissonance from the customers and now is one of the most trending and followed brand in the industry. Gritstones has always been developing according to the changing dynamics of the industry and has formulated itself as the most promising brand among the customers.

Gritstones has bagged the award and recognition for ‘Most Trusted Fashion Apparel brand in India in quality and service’ on Flipkart Marketplace for year 2016-2017.