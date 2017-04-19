Myntra acquires Bangalore-based logistics firm InLogg

Myntra today announced that it has acquired InLogg, a Bangalore based technology platform that provides end to end logistics solutions for the ecommerce sector. As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acqui-hire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra’s supply chain capabilities.

InLogg was founded in 2015 by a team with first hand expertise in fulfillment, technology and business, with an aim to standardize the process of logistics in remote areas and bring in efficiency. To enable reach, the InLogg platform has onboarded local and regional courier players in multiple states across the country. The company stitches composite supply chain using multiple regional logistics players to provide a pan India delivery network.

The core management team comprises of CEO, Preeti Jain; CTO, Rajat Khanduja; Head of Product & Operations Prateek Gautam, and Head of Business Development, Hemant Agrawal.

Over 50 per cent of the e-commerce and retail business in India is contributed by tier 2, 3 and 4 cities and towns. With limited logistical capability and reliability in these areas, InLogg devised a solution to bridge the gap with technology. InLogg is uplifting technology sophistication of regional courier companies by providing SaaS for shipment lifecycle management, mobile apps for pickup, delivery, returns, COD reconciliation, reporting and analytics. This helps in standardizing the logistics fulfillment process and providing needed visibility. With this acquisition, Myntra will be able to strengthen its logistics capability with an expanded reach and improved customer experience.

Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, Myntra, Ananya Tripathi, said, “Myntra’s vision is to use technology to democratize fashion. With an 80 per cent year-on-year growth, we are on a strong trajectory to achieve this. The Inlogg acqui-hire with the platform and capabilities will help us scale while delivering great customer experience in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. It will allow us to leverage local and regional players to enhance our reach, reduce delivery time and develop a plug and play model which can be scaled in the future.”

Chief Product Officer, Myntra, Ambarish Kenghe, said, “We are very excited to welcome the core team of InLogg who bring with them deep domain knowledge combined with technology-led thinking which will help enhance our supply chain and logistics roadmap and continue to strengthen Myntra’s differentiation on service. With the implementation of GST, launch of Value added services and continued focus on efficiency in FY18, has led to SCM becoming one of the most exciting areas where we will continue to invest for the future”

InLogg is Myntra’s fourth technology led acquisition. Myntra acqui-hired Cubeit, a Bangalore based tech start-up in 2016. Another Bangalore based mobile App development company called Native5 was acqui-hired in 2015. Fitiquette, a San Francisco based technology solution which is a one of a kind virtual fitting room, was acquired in 2013.