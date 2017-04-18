Ice-cream is typically regarded as a seasonal product, with demand peaking during the summer months. Winter witnesses a sharp decline in consumption and resultant dip in sales and profits. However, with the marketplace teeming with a host of innovative frozen variants, which consumers are enjoying even in the cold months, there is a surge in winter sales.

Increasing urbanisation, rising incomes, consumer awareness, improved cold supply chain, growing deep freezer penetration, and growth of modern format retail facilities are giving a fillip to the country’s frozen desserts business, which is highly capital intensive.

Annual per capita consumption of ice cream in India is around 300 ml as compared with about 22,000 ml in the US and about 3,000 ml in China, according to a study by retail consulting firm Technopak Advisors.

However, the annual consumption in India is pegged to grow to Rs 6,198 crore by 2019 from Rs 4,160 crore in 2014, according to a study by Euromonitor International. The study did not quantify the size of the premium and super-premium categories.

The overall ice cream market in India is dominated by Amul, a brand owned by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, with a 32 per cent share, according to the study.

Currently growing at 12-15 per cent annually, the future prospects of India’s ice-cream market seem promising for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers. A number of regional players have also started expanding. Here is a taste of some of the top ice-cream retailers in Delhi:-