Myntra launches first of its kind mega fashion event – Big Fashion Gig; Targets 3x sales, 35 new brand launches

Myntra announces the launch of the country’s first high fashion event online, Myntra’s Big Fashion Gig .The three day event kicks off at 12:00 am on April 8 and promises three days of unique fashion experiences, live fashion conversations with celebs, exclusive looks put together by Bollywood’s style icons and much more from the best of brands, style icons, designers and fashionistas.

The big draws at the event are Hrithik Roshan sharing his essentials for fitness and fashion and Deepika Padukone sharing her summer styling secrets with hand-picked looks available exclusively for the three days.

Myntra has collaborated with over ten celebrities from Bollywood, sports and fashion to share their tips and tricks through various gigs. Lasting three hours each, the gigs are intended to bring fans close to their favorite celebrities and allow them a firsthand feel, from the harbingers of fashion themselves; Be it Girls Night Out with Anusha Dandekar- every girl’s fashion BFF, Motorcycle Diaries by Kunal Kapoor– giving the biker attitude a stylish twist, Gear up with M.S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Mahesh Bhupathi, Summer Seduction with Rhea Chakraborty, Men 2.0 with Rohit Khandelwal and Fashion Beat Box with Saba Azad.

The first edition of BFG will witness the participation of 1,500 domestic and international brands, with a collection over3 lakh products and styles. An unprecedented 35 brands are scheduled to be launched on Myntra’s platform during the event with over 25 international brands, whose upcoming spring summer collection will be available during the three day period. Leading international fashion brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Next, Aeropostale, Forever 21 Men, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Corelle and Howards, among others will now be available on Myntra, making it- the go-to destination for the fashion forward.

The collection will also feature buzz worthy products which includes limited edition products such as watches from Versace, Raymond Weil and Apple; bags from Kipling, helmets from Royal Enfield, sports shoes from Adidas, Puma, Nike and Supra, jewellery from Bro Code and Suhani Pittie among others. Myntra will also showcase exclusive collections from brands including the Levi’s vintage collection, Ishfahan collection from W, Tommy Hilfiger Nadal collection, Mini cooper watch collection and Roadster’s official Fast and Furious 8 collection.

A special segment at the event will feature live auctions of designer wear from Deepika’s closet, autographed denims from Hrithik and autographed merchandise from Yuvraj Singh, the proceeds from the auction will go to a cause picked by each celebrity.

Speaking on the announcement, CEO, Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “Big Fashion Gig will be an event unlike any other so far in the online fashion space. It brings with it, the largest curated collection of domestic and international brands with over 35 launches under one umbrella in a single day and is part of our strategy to offer a clear proposition beyond discounting, which has played a major role in the ecommerce sector so far. This is the first time a brand in the country has engaged with so many celebrities for an online fashion event. We expect 10 million users to participate in the first edition of BFG and are expecting to acquire over one lakh new customers. Traffic to our platforms is expected to witness a surge of over 3X over a normal day during the period and we are targeting over 3x in sales through this event.”

The Big Fashion Gig is led by fashion, brands, styles, designs and trends, and is a move away from the traditional discount format. There will be two editions of BFG in a year, during summer and the arrival of fall. The event will provide fashion forward consumers with insights about forthcoming fashion.