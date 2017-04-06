6 brands making a fashion statement by going green

It makes you look good, but the reality of the apparel business is ugly. It has turned into one of the world’s most polluting industries. Cotton cloth production requires thousands of liters of water and an equal number of chemicals to manufacture clothing dyes.

However, a growing consumer consciousness to go eco-friendly and the need for sustainability is slowly working towards changing the market dynamics of the fashion and apparel industry globally. In recent years, major global brands, retailers, and designers have gone eco-friendly, introducing exclusive collections to meet growing demands of environment-conscious consumers.

Big names like H&M, Zara, Wal-Mart, Nike, C&A, Levi’s have come up with organic garments to cater to the US and European markets, while international designers like Versace, Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs have dispelled the notion that eco-friendly means wearing hemp. They’ve added glamour and appeal to organic clothing, drawing in the masses as well as the classes.

As cries to save the environment get louder, ripples can be felt in India too. Indiaretailing Bureau brings you the lowdown on some Indian fashion brands that have come up with their own green collection: