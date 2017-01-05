Paytm is now live across all major retail brand outlets in India

Paytm has partnered with several brands to expand its offline merchant network before the year-end shopping season. This move is aimed to assist millions of customers as they can now use Paytm while shopping at their favourite stores.

The company’s new tie ups cover a wide range of categories including apparel and accessories, mobiles and electronics, consumer durables and home furnishings among others. Leading brands including The Body Shop, Arvind, Lifestyle, Maxx, Aurelia, Colour Bar, Nike, Lotto, Sports Station, United Colors of Benetton, 24*7, Mothercare, Sunglass Hut, Pure Home, Archies and Reebok and other stores now accept Paytm.

Speaking on the announcement, Snr. Vice President, Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy said, “We want payments to be synonymous with Paytm. In the last few weeks, we have forged partnerships with several brands across categories to ensure our customers can have a great payment experience while shopping at their favorite stores.”

Paytm has recently introduced several new features like App Password that ensures money stored in the Paytm wallet remains safe even if the owner’s phone is lost or misplaced. The company has also launched a toll-free number 1800 1800 1234 that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm.

Paytm app is now available in 10 regional languages including Hindi to make digital payments accessible to all. The company has also promised to keep bank transfer rates at zero per cent till the launch of the Paytm Payments Bank, which will in turn allow users to transfer money to their Payments Bank account at zero fee. With its assertive focus on mobile payments, Paytm is inching closer to its aim of making cashless transactions a way of life across India.