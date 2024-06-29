Key Implementations in the last two years
- SAP HANA and its integration with POS Application
- LMS Platform
- Customer Loyalty Engine
Impact of the Implementation
- Improved data processing speed
- Real-Time analytics
- Enhanced customer experience
- Streamlined operations
- Cost savings
- Scalability and flexibility
3 Key Learnings
- Digital transformation strategies
- Business transformation-oriented IT initiatives
- Maximising the benefits of AI and VR technologies
Career History
- Barista Coffee Company Ltd.
CTO/Head – IT/ SAP Apr 2015 – present
- Barista Lavazza
Manager – IT & SAP Apr 2011 – Mar 2015
- Ativio- Offshore IT Workforce Pvt. Ltd.
Associate Manager – IT/SAP Jan 2008 – Feb 2011
- Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd.
Sr. Business Support Executive Oct 2006 – Jan 2008
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Blockchain
TECH MANTRA
“Supplement the People with Process and Technology” emphasizes the importance of leveraging a combination of human expertise, streamlined processes, and innovative technology to achieve optimal results in any technological endeavour. It suggests that while technology can enhance productivity and effi ciency, it is equally important to have well-defined processes and skilled personnel to effectively utilise and maximize the benefits of that technology. This approach ensures a balanced and holistic approach to problem-solving and innovation, where people, processes, and technology complement each other to drive success.
Barista Coffee Company Ltd.
Founded in 2000, under the name Barista Coffee Company Ltd., the brand started with the objective of delivering an international coffee experience to its customers. The coffee chain’s network revenue for fiscal year (FY) 2023 has been around `190 crore and by the end of FY24, it aims to reach the `250 crore mark.
Today, its cafes are present in more than 120 cities across India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, where it is the largest coffee chain with over 30 outlets.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .