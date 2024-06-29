“Supplement the People with Process and Technology” emphasizes the importance of leveraging a combination of human expertise, streamlined processes, and innovative technology to achieve optimal results in any technological endeavour. It suggests that while technology can enhance productivity and effi ciency, it is equally important to have well-defined processes and skilled personnel to effectively utilise and maximize the benefits of that technology. This approach ensures a balanced and holistic approach to problem-solving and innovation, where people, processes, and technology complement each other to drive success.

Barista Coffee Company Ltd.

Founded in 2000, under the name Barista Coffee Company Ltd., the brand started with the objective of delivering an international coffee experience to its customers. The coffee chain’s network revenue for fiscal year (FY) 2023 has been around `190 crore and by the end of FY24, it aims to reach the `250 crore mark.

Today, its cafes are present in more than 120 cities across India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, where it is the largest coffee chain with over 30 outlets.