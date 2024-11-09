Register Now
Career History
  • WOW Skin Science

    Head of E-commerce
    Mar 2022 – Present

  • Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd.

    Category Head – Grocery, Health, and Personal Care
    Mar 2018 – Feb 2022

  • Amazon

    Senior Planner
    Mar 2017 – Feb 2018

  • Myntra

    Business Planner
    Nov 2014 – Mar 2017
  • Tata Administrative Services


    Manager
    Jun 2012 – Oct 2014

E-COMMERCE STRATEGY ADOPTED BY THE BRAND IN THE LAST TWO YEARS
  • Customer-first: Every input should add incremental value for the customer.
  • Data-backed decisions, especially for pilot programs.
  • Fail fast, learn, and fix for the future.
TOP PRIORITIES FOR YOUR E-COMMERCE BUSINESS
  • Profitable Growth
OMNICHANNEL MANTRA

A consumer transacts across channels—offline or online, next day or same-hour delivery. Hence, brands need to have a seamless strategy across channels in terms of communications, promotions, and portfolios.

WOW SKIN SCIENCE

Born in 2013, WOW Skin Science is currently one of the bestselling brands on Amazon India and the USA, and is available across over 3,000 Walmart stores in the USA. The brand, through its two lines—‘WOW Skin Science’ and ‘WOW Life Science’—delivers nature-infused, research-backed products that provide visible results and long-term benefits to customers. It is also one of the pioneering D2C businesses in India, leveraging e-commerce platforms to reach customers in every market tier across the country.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

