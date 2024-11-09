A consumer transacts across channels—offline or online, next day or same-hour delivery. Hence, brands need to have a seamless strategy across channels in terms of communications, promotions, and portfolios.

WOW SKIN SCIENCE

Born in 2013, WOW Skin Science is currently one of the bestselling brands on Amazon India and the USA, and is available across over 3,000 Walmart stores in the USA. The brand, through its two lines—‘WOW Skin Science’ and ‘WOW Life Science’—delivers nature-infused, research-backed products that provide visible results and long-term benefits to customers. It is also one of the pioneering D2C businesses in India, leveraging e-commerce platforms to reach customers in every market tier across the country.