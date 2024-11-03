Key Learnings and Values: Adaptability and Innovation: Ashish believes that nothing is permanent in life. To succeed, one must remain competitive, and innovative, and continuously refine skills and offerings to cater to consumer needs.

Ashish believes that nothing is permanent in life. To succeed, one must remain competitive, and innovative, and continuously refine skills and offerings to cater to consumer needs. Networking and Flexibility: Staying connected and adaptable is crucial in a rapidly changing world.

Staying connected and adaptable is crucial in a rapidly changing world. Continuous Learning: Ashish views learning as a lifelong journey that drives both personal and professional growth.

Career History BFL Brandfolio Pvt. Ltd.



Country Head (May 2021 – Present)

Head of Product & Merchandising (Oct 2016 – May 2021)

Country Head (May 2021 – Present) Head of Product & Merchandising (Oct 2016 – May 2021) Bata India Ltd.

Product Category Manager for Power (Feb 2012 – Sep 2016)

Product Category Manager for Power (Feb 2012 – Sep 2016) Skechers



Brand & Sourcing Manager (Feb 2010 – Jan 2012)

Brand & Sourcing Manager (Feb 2010 – Jan 2012) Carlton London



Brand Manager (Sep 2008 – Feb 2010)

Brand Manager (Sep 2008 – Feb 2010) Steve & Barry’s

Assistant Manager – Footwear Sourcing (May 2006 – Aug 2008)

E-commerce Strategy in the Last Two Years BFL Brandfolio has embraced a tech-driven approach to streamline e-commerce operations, improving cataloguing, order processing, marketing, and payment reconciliation. Starting with a single marketplace, the company now operates across multiple platforms, leveraging integrated tools to enhance sales and efficiency. Top Priorities for E-commerce Business Expand e-commerce distribution and warehouse centres across regions to speed up delivery to consumers.

Collaborate with e-commerce platforms to enable instant merchandise delivery in fashion, beginning with metro cities.

Omnichannel Approach

Ashish’s omnichannel mantra emphasizes connecting with customers on their terms, empowering them to engage with the brand seamlessly across all platforms and channels.

BFL Brandfolio Pvt. Ltd.

BFL Brandfolio is a global retail and distribution company specializing in sports, fashion, and lifestyle brands, with a presence in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Eastern Europe. Its India operations are based out of Gurugram, and it represents multiple international sports brands across various regions.