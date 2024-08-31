Shoppers Stop Ltd.
Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its ȱ rst store in Andheri, Mumbai. The retailer forayed into the beauty segment with the launch of SS Beauty in 2020. Today, the company operates over 107 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, 88 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, nd 23 airport doors and 10 Intune stores occupying an area of .1 million sq. ft.
Career History
- Shoppers Stop
Chief E-commerce Officer
Jul 2021 – present
- PT Matahari Department Store
Head of Digital & Ecommerce & Omnichannel
Sep 2018 – Jun 2021
- Landmark Group
Head of Omnichannel | E-commerce Operations
Mar 2015 – Aug 2018
- Limeroad.com
Sr. Manager – Operations
Aug 2012 – Feb 2015
- Yebhi.com
Operations Manager
Aug 2011 – Jul 2012
- Sharma Group
Asst. Manager
Jun 2009 – Jul 2011
- E-commerce/ Digital Commerce Overview
99% PIN codes served, across all cities and towns in India
- E-Commerce Strategy adopted in last two years
Omnichannel in its true sense by adopting the single view of the customer and a single view of inventory.
- Key Learning
All product roadmaps need to make the business sustainable, scalable and profitable
Top 3 priorities for your e-commerce business
- Digital adoption
- CLTV
- Profitability
Omnichannel Mantra
Leverage the business assets, and add incremental value without adding incremental cost
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .