Sreekanth Chetlur

Chief E-commerce Officer

Shoppers Stop Ltd.

Shreekant Chetlur is a seasoned customer experience (CX)/supply chain/digital professional with 15 years of extensive experience in digital, e-commerce, and omnichannel operations across diverse industries including retail, logistics, real estate and FMCG.Sreekanth has held leadership positions in both start-ups and multi-billion-dollar enterprises in the Middle East and South-East Asia including India, where he has been instrumental in delivering exceptional customer experiences and innovative solutions to address real-world challenges. His specialities encompass e-commerce, omnichannel, product strategy, product management, digital marketing, communication, content production, process improvement, problem-solving, design thinking, building agile teams, and entrepreneurship.Shreekant is a passionate motorcycle enthusiast and a world record holder for reaching the highest mountain pass in the world. He also enjoys travelling and is an avid follower and participant in sports such as cricket and tennis. With a diverse skill set and a commitment to excellence, Shreekant Chetlur continues to drive innovation and make significant contributions to the fields of CX, supply chain, and digital transformation.