Shoppers Stop Ltd.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its ȱ rst store in Andheri, Mumbai. The retailer forayed into the beauty segment with the launch of SS Beauty in 2020. Today, the company operates over 107 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, 88 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, nd 23 airport doors and 10 Intune stores occupying an area of .1 million sq. ft.

Career History
  • Shoppers Stop

    Chief E-commerce Officer

    Jul 2021 – present

  • PT Matahari Department Store
    Head of Digital & Ecommerce & Omnichannel

    Sep 2018 – Jun 2021

  • Landmark Group

    Head of Omnichannel | E-commerce Operations

    Mar 2015 – Aug 2018

  • Limeroad.com

    Sr. Manager – Operations

    Aug 2012 – Feb 2015

  • Yebhi.com

    Operations Manager

    Aug 2011 – Jul 2012

  • Sharma Group

    Asst. Manager

    Jun 2009 – Jul 2011

  • E-commerce/ Digital Commerce Overview


    99% PIN codes served, across all cities and towns in India

  • E-Commerce Strategy adopted in last two years


    Omnichannel in its true sense by adopting the single view of the customer and a single view of inventory.

  • Key Learning


    All product roadmaps need to make the business sustainable, scalable and profitable

Top 3 priorities for your e-commerce business
  • Digital adoption
  • CLTV
  • Profitability
Omnichannel Mantra

Leverage the business assets, and add incremental value without adding incremental cost

