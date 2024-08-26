Key Implementation in the last 2 years
- EPR (INFOR M3) and POS / BI / Digitisation at SPYKAR.
- Business Intelligence (BI) reporting with timely migration of ERP from old to new ERP in 7 months.
Impact of the Implementations
- 75% and real-time data visibility to all teams
- Warehouse efficiency increased by 60% approx
3 Key Learnings
- Be honest
- Commitment
- Result oriented
Career History
- Spykar Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.
Head of IT – (Vice President)
Feb 2019 – present
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
DGM- Application
Apr 2018 – Jan 2019
- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd.
IT – Head (More)
Aug 2015 – Mar 2018
- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. (Formerly Jubilant Retail)
IT – Head (Total Superstore)
Jan 2012 – Mar 2015
- Hitachi Metglas (India) Pvt. Ltd.
IT Controller
Aug 2006 – Jan 2012
- Polaris Software Labs Ltd.
ERP Consultant
Oct 2005 – Aug 2006
- HCL Technologies
Sr. Software Engg.
Jun 2005 – Oct 2005
- Jubilant Organosys Ltd.
Sr. Executive Ltd.
2001 -2005
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Business Intelligence
- Data Science
Tech Mantra
Nothing is impossible
Spykar
Established in 1992 Spykar has been a part of the Bagri family-promoted Metdist Group, since 2014. Based in the European Union, the Metdist group has interests in metals and diverse industries like fashion, technology, financial services, etc.
Spykar which sells denimwear, accessories and innerwear is currently present across 2250 points of sales, which includes more than 300 Spykar exclusive stores, large format retailers, and all major e-commerce platforms, as per its website.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .