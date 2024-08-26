Spykar

Established in 1992 Spykar has been a part of the Bagri family-promoted Metdist Group, since 2014. Based in the European Union, the Metdist group has interests in metals and diverse industries like fashion, technology, financial services, etc.

Spykar which sells denimwear, accessories and innerwear is currently present across 2250 points of sales, which includes more than 300 Spykar exclusive stores, large format retailers, and all major e-commerce platforms, as per its website.