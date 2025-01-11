3 Key Learnings
- Life is not a marathon – keep sprinting. Stay steady and stay afloat.
- Look after yourself and your family – they are irreplaceable.
- Hustle and hustle very hard, at least once at every level of your career – success always comes after failure.
Career History
- Reliance Retail Ltd.Business Head – Reliance Trends (North)
April 2022 – Present
- Arvind Fashions Limited
Business Head – E-commerce
August 2020 – March 2022
- Lenskart.com
Shop-In-Shop Head
July 2019 – August 2020
W & Aurelia
- AGM – Large Format Retail & E-commerce (July 2016 – September 2018)
- Senior Manager – LFR & E-commerce (July 2014 – June 2016)
- Key Account Manager – LFR & E-commerce (July 2012 – June 2014)
- Assistant Manager – LFR (February 2010 – June 2012)
Next
- Category Manager
April 2008 – June 2009
Landmark Group
- Brand Planner
May 2006 – February 2007
E-Commerce/Digital Commerce Overview
Shaping the digital landscape for brands like Aditya Birla Fashions and Arvind Fashions, Simrat has made their e-commerce business a 15% contributor to the company’s overall top line..
E-Commerce Strategy Adopted by the Brand in the Last Two Years
- New product discovery and launches through the D2C channel.
- Collaborations and celebrity engagements for constantly improving the brand reach.
Omnichannel Mantra
Ensure customer satisfaction, which tangibly helps improve customer lifetime value and intangibly warrants their long-term stickiness and retention.
Reliance Retail Ltd.
Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .