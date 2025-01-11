3 Key Learnings Life is not a marathon – keep sprinting. Stay steady and stay afloat.

Look after yourself and your family – they are irreplaceable.

Hustle and hustle very hard, at least once at every level of your career – success always comes after failure.

Career History Reliance Retail Ltd. April 2022 – Present

Arvind Fashions Limited

Business Head – E-commerce

August 2020 – March 2022

Shop-In-Shop Head

July 2019 – August 2020

W & Aurelia AGM – Large Format Retail & E-commerce (July 2016 – September 2018)

Senior Manager – LFR & E-commerce (July 2014 – June 2016)

Key Account Manager – LFR & E-commerce (July 2012 – June 2014)

Assistant Manager – LFR (February 2010 – June 2012)

Next Category Manager

April 2008 – June 2009

Landmark Group Brand Planner

May 2006 – February 2007

E-Commerce/Digital Commerce Overview Shaping the digital landscape for brands like Aditya Birla Fashions and Arvind Fashions, Simrat has made their e-commerce business a 15% contributor to the company’s overall top line..

E-Commerce Strategy Adopted by the Brand in the Last Two Years

New product discovery and launches through the D2C channel.

Collaborations and celebrity engagements for constantly improving the brand reach.

Omnichannel Mantra Ensure customer satisfaction, which tangibly helps improve customer lifetime value and intangibly warrants their long-term stickiness and retention.

Reliance Retail Ltd. Reliance Retail Ltd. (RRL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under RIL. The company operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets.