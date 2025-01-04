3 Key Learnings
- Build teams.
- Create an innovation mindset
- Always upskill/cross-skill
- Website Relaunch: Launched a new website with Shopify as the backend platform.
Key Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Moving the entire IT footprint to the cloud for agility, flexibility, and innovation
- Implementing the latest network & security tools for resilience.
- Implementing an analytics-led business Command Centre
Impact of the Implementations
- Cost reduction
- Faster time to market
- Data-led decision-making
Career History
- Emami Ltd.
Senior VP & CIO
Aug 2022 – present
- Spencer’s Retail
VP & CIO
Feb 2021 – Jul 2022
- ITC
VP & Divisional CIO
Mar 2005 – Feb 2021
Worked for around seven years in the USA in companies like Techna Corp, Workscape Inc.
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence.
- Quantum Computing
- Immersive Technology
Tech Mantra
Always innovate.
About Emami Ltd.
Founded in 1974 by two childhood friends – RS Agarwal and RS Goenka, Emami Ltd. has positioned itself as one of the leading and fastest-growing personal care and healthcare businesses in India.
With a portfolio of household brand names such as BoroPlus, Navratna, Kesh King, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Menthol Plus Balm, and Fast Relief, Emami employs over 20,000 employees across geographies.
Well known for its aggressive marketing powered by celebrity endorsements, Emami products are available in over 4.5 million retail outlets across India through its network of ~3,200 distributors with a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries, and the SAARC.
Emami Ltd. is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .