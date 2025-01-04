Mar 2005 – Feb 2021 Worked for around seven years in the USA in companies like Techna Corp, Workscape Inc.

About Emami Ltd.

Founded in 1974 by two childhood friends – RS Agarwal and RS Goenka, Emami Ltd. has positioned itself as one of the leading and fastest-growing personal care and healthcare businesses in India.

With a portfolio of household brand names such as BoroPlus, Navratna, Kesh King, Fair and Handsome, Zandu Balm, Menthol Plus Balm, and Fast Relief, Emami employs over 20,000 employees across geographies.

Well known for its aggressive marketing powered by celebrity endorsements, Emami products are available in over 4.5 million retail outlets across India through its network of ~3,200 distributors with a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, including GCC, Europe, Africa, CIS countries, and the SAARC.

Emami Ltd. is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group.