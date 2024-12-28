Always prioritize profitability and cash flow over the topline.

Mohanlal Sons

Established in 1881, Mohanlal Sons has cultivated a reputation for excellence in Men’s Bespoke Tailoring & Celebration Wear spanning over 141 years. The brand takes pride in serving an illustrious clientele, including Prime Ministers, Presidents, Chief Justices, Cricketers, Olympic Medalists, and Movie Stars, who have entrusted them with their special apparel needs.

With 31 showrooms strategically located across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Faridabad, Gurugram, Haldwani, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Noida, Pune, and Udaipur, Mohanlal Sons continues to be a trusted destination for discerning customers seeking unparalleled quality and craftsmanship in celebration wear.