Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- AI Shoots: Used AI extensively in the latest campaign shoot.
- Digital Bill Creation & Feedback: Leveraged the Bill Free CRM platform to enable digital bill creation and delivery to customers via WhatsApp/SMS, with real-time feedback mechanisms.
- Online Business Revamp: Improved online presence through SEO, social media marketing, and digital advertising.
- Website Relaunch: Launched a new website with Shopify as the backend platform.
Impact of the Implementations
- AI in Campaigns: Using AI extensively in campaign shoots helped not only save costs but also create mesmerizing backgrounds for the shoots.
- Online Business Growth: The online business doubled in the last year after the marketing and website revamp. Although still a low single-digit percentage of overall revenue, the sharper online presence has enhanced customer discovery and positively impacted offline store sales.
Key Learnings
- Better to Try and Fail Than Not Try at All
- Progress Over Perfection
- Keep Customers and Employees at the Center of All Decision-Making
Career History
- Mohanlal Sons
CEO, Founder & Marketing Head
Nov 2007 – Present
- Deloitte Consulting LLP
Consultant
Jan 2005 – Nov 2007
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- AI will completely revolutionize how content is created and transmitted.
Business Mantra
Always prioritize profitability and cash flow over the topline.
Mohanlal Sons
Established in 1881, Mohanlal Sons has cultivated a reputation for excellence in Men’s Bespoke Tailoring & Celebration Wear spanning over 141 years. The brand takes pride in serving an illustrious clientele, including Prime Ministers, Presidents, Chief Justices, Cricketers, Olympic Medalists, and Movie Stars, who have entrusted them with their special apparel needs.
With 31 showrooms strategically located across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Faridabad, Gurugram, Haldwani, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Noida, Pune, and Udaipur, Mohanlal Sons continues to be a trusted destination for discerning customers seeking unparalleled quality and craftsmanship in celebration wear.
