Key Campaigns/ Martech Implementation in the last 2 years
- Be who you want to be – ColorBar
- Anastasia Beverly Hills – Malika Arora campaign
Impact of the Implementations
- 25% uplift in sales
3 Key Learnings
- Agility and constant innovation
- Data-based decision making
- Always wear the consumer hat
Career History
- Kama Ayurveda
Head of Marketing Nov 2023 – present
- House of Beauty
Business Head -International Business Jan 2022 – Nov 2023
- Colorbar USA
Marketing Communication Lead Jul 2012 – Jan 2022
- Times of India
Marketing Manager Dec 2009 – Jun 2012
Top marketing strategies aided by technology
- Short form content
- Live streaming selling
Business Mantra
Life is a school, prepare to be always learning
Kama Ayurveda
Kama Ayurveda is a leading authentic ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand established in 2002 in India. The brand offers traditional and holistic products based on the ancient science of Ayurveda, backed by modern science. Kama Ayurveda has garnered a loyal global following among discerning beauty consumers seeking safe, gentle, and highly effective products.
