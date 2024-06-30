Register Now
Key Campaigns/ Martech Implementation in the last 2 years
  • Be who you want to be – ColorBar
  • Anastasia Beverly Hills – Malika Arora campaign
Impact of the Implementations
  • 25% uplift in sales
3 Key Learnings
  • Agility and constant innovation
  • Data-based decision making
  • Always wear the consumer hat
Career History
  • Kama Ayurveda
    Head of Marketing Nov 2023 – present
  • House of Beauty
    Business Head -International Business Jan 2022 – Nov 2023
  • Colorbar USA
    Marketing Communication Lead Jul 2012 – Jan 2022
  • Times of India
    Marketing Manager Dec 2009 – Jun 2012
Top marketing strategies aided by technology
  • Short form content
  • Live streaming selling
Business Mantra

Life is a school, prepare to be always learning

Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda is a leading authentic ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand established in 2002 in India. The brand offers traditional and holistic products based on the ancient science of Ayurveda, backed by modern science. Kama Ayurveda has garnered a loyal global following among discerning beauty consumers seeking safe, gentle, and highly effective products.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

