Shrutie Kher

Head of Marketing

Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd

With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of marketing dynamics, Shrutie Kher thrives on bringing brands to life and driving sustainable growth avenues for businesses. Shrutie’s expertise lies in marketing strategy development and execution, encompassing both digital and traditional media channels. She excels in new product launches,CRM, and team management, leveraging her extensive experience to drive market impact and expansion. Her holistic approach to brand management includes product development, advertising, market research, social media management, and event strategy.With a proven track record of success in visual storytelling and a 360-degree perspective on defining brand purpose, Shrutie is committed to delivering exceptional results.