2 Key Learnings
- Profitability goes a long way over just gross merchandise value (GMV)
- Listen to customers more
Career History
- Croma, Infiniti Retail Ltd.
(Oct 2016 – present)
General Manager – E-commerce & Omnichannel (Apr 2019 – present)
Business Manager – Consumer Durables & IT (Apr 2018 -2019)
Senior Manager Ecommerce (Oct 2016 – Mar 2018)
- Flipkart
Senior Category Manager
Jun 2014 – Oct 2016
- Lenovo
(May 2009 – May 2014)
National Business Development Manager (May 2013 – May 2014)
Product Manager (Jul 2011 – Jun 2013)
Regional Area Manager – Andhra Pradesh
May 2009 – Jun 2011
- LG Electronics Management Trainee
Apr 2008 – Oct 2008
- E-Commerce/ Digital Commerce Overview
12% contribution to Croma’s revenue in the financial year 2024
- E-commerce strategy adopted in the last two years
Focus on Input Metrics
Top 3 priorities for your e-commerce business
- Customer Net Promoter Score
- Profitability
- Sustainability
Omnichannel Mantra
Localisation is good but don’t forget profitability
Tata Croma
Established in 2006, Croma, a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., a part of the Tata Group, has quickly become a household name in India. Specialising in digital gadgets and home electronics, Croma offers an extensive range of products including mobile phones, televisions, laptops, headphones, refrigerators, home
theatres, soundbars, and air conditioners, among others.
With a commitment to providing quality products and exceptional service, Croma has expanded its reach significantly. Presently, it boasts 490 stores spread across 174 major cities in India, offering a diverse selection of 23,000+ products from 532 renowned brands. Additionally, it retails through its official website, www.croma.com, and the Tata Neu App.
Earlier this year, Croma further solidiȱ ed its presence in the market by opening 149 stores in 50 new cities and introducing 13 Apple-only stores. Additionally, it retails through its official website, www.croma.com, and the Tata Neu App.
