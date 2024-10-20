Tata Croma

Established in 2006, Croma, a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., a part of the Tata Group, has quickly become a household name in India. Specialising in digital gadgets and home electronics, Croma offers an extensive range of products including mobile phones, televisions, laptops, headphones, refrigerators, home

theatres, soundbars, and air conditioners, among others.

With a commitment to providing quality products and exceptional service, Croma has expanded its reach significantly. Presently, it boasts 490 stores spread across 174 major cities in India, offering a diverse selection of 23,000+ products from 532 renowned brands. Additionally, it retails through its official website, www.croma.com, and the Tata Neu App.

Earlier this year, Croma further solidiȱ ed its presence in the market by opening 149 stores in 50 new cities and introducing 13 Apple-only stores.