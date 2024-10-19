Key Implementations in the last 2 years
Digital Store Catalogue: A module that simplifies the cataloguing process–on scanning a product barcode, the module automatically retrieves images from the website, which are then compiled into a visually appealing catalogue. Each catalogue is customised with the store manager’s name and address before being shared with customers.
O2O Journey: Introduced the concept of scheduling appointments at the store on the same Product Detail Page (PDP), enabling store managers to reserve specific suits and blazers for interested consumers.
Impact of the Implementations
- The digital catalogue module is now contributing to 5% of the monthly revenue via these customers.
- Were able to track approx. 15,000 customers visited the suits and blazer PDP and then shopped online via using the plugin.
3 Key Learnings
- The primary focus should be on customers above all else
- Focus on fewer tasks but delve into them with a microscopic approach
- No matter the challenges, a new day always dawns
Career History
- Blackberrys Menswear
Vice President – E-commerce
May 2022 – present
- Ferns N Petal
Assistant VP – Ecommerce
Sep 2018 – Apr 2022
- SREI Sahaj E-village Ltd.
Business Head
Sep 2016 – Sep 2018
- Askmebazaar
Group Head
Apr 2015 – Sep 2016
- Seventymm
Vice President – Product Sourcing
Nov 2012 – Mar 2015
- Snapdeal
Business Head – E-commerce
Mar 2011 – Nov 2012
- HomeShop 18
Asst. General Manager – Sourcing
Apr 2007 – Mar 2011
- Landmark Group
Store Manager
Dec 2004 – Mar 2007
- Vishal Retail Ltd.
Hypermarket Manager
Jul 2002 – Dec 2004
Top Strategies Aided by Technology
Single View of the Customers: Enables businesses to deliver personalised experiences, targeted marketing campaigns, and improved customer service via online and offline channels.
Voice and Image Search Optimisation
Omnichannel Mantra
Less is more!
Blackberry’s Menswear
In 1991, Nitin Mohan co-founded Blackberrys along with his brother Nikhil Mohan. The journey began from a store in Chandni Chowk, Delhi – 6. From formal wear like trousers, suits, jackets and blazers, the brand later added semi-formal and casual offerings such as khakis, shirts, denim, T-shirts and innerwear, and even shoes and accessories.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .