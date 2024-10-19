Key Implementations in the last 2 years

Digital Store Catalogue: A module that simplifies the cataloguing process–on scanning a product barcode, the module automatically retrieves images from the website, which are then compiled into a visually appealing catalogue. Each catalogue is customised with the store manager’s name and address before being shared with customers.

O2O Journey: Introduced the concept of scheduling appointments at the store on the same Product Detail Page (PDP), enabling store managers to reserve specific suits and blazers for interested consumers.