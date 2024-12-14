PARAGON POLYMER PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.



Founded in 1975 with a daily production capacity of 1,500 pairs, Paragon has evolved to achieve a daily output of 4 lakh pairs at present, with total annual sales approximating 14 crore pairs.

While rubber footwear remains the flagship product, the Paragon brand extends its offerings to include footwear made of Poly-Urethane (PU), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and Thermo Plastic Rubber (TPR) soles for men, women, and kids, with prices starting at ₹150.