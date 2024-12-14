KEY CAMPAIGNS/MARTECH IMPLEMENTATIONS IN THE LAST 2 YEARS
- Campaigns
to transition the brand from celebrity-focused messaging to one with a higher emotional appeal to consumers, using the tagline “Har Kadam Aapke Sath”. This included high-decibel mass media campaigns leveraging IPL and ICC World Cup platforms like Jio Cinema and Hotstar with specific targeting.
- WhatsApp Chatbots for efficient trade and customer communication.
- Enhanced visibility on Google Business Profile/Google My Business.
IMPACT OF THE IMPLEMENTATIONS
- The marketing campaigns solidified Paragon’s leadership position in terms of Top of Mind (TOM) and spontaneous awareness.
- Implementation of retail business solutions resulted in a 10–15% increase in footfalls due to improved search result visibility.
3 KEY LEARNINGS
- Be a good listener.
- A well-defined purpose should be the bedrock of any initiative.
- It is better to be fair than popular.
Career History
- Paragon Footwear
Chief Marketing Officer | Jan 2023 – Present
- Raymond Apparel
Brand Marketing Lead | Nov 2021 – Jan 2023
- Raymond Ltd.
Marketing Lead – Fabric | Jan 2016 – Jan 2022
- Raymond Apparel
Sr. Manager (Marketing) | Dec 2011 – Dec 2015
- Samsonite
Sr. Brand Manager | Aug 2008 – Nov 2011
- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd.
Dy. Manager – Marketing & Branding | Sep 2007 – Aug 2008
- GroupM
Business Manager | Sep 2006 – Sep 2007
- Rediffusion Y&R
Media Group Head | 2003 – 2006
TOP MARKETING STRATEGIES AIDED BY TECHNOLOGY
- AI will transform the approach to any marketing strategy, creating redundancies and enabling the development of innovations previously unimaginable.
BUSINESS MANTRA
- “Never sacrifice long-term goals to achieve short-term objectives.
PARAGON POLYMER PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.
Founded in 1975 with a daily production capacity of 1,500 pairs, Paragon has evolved to achieve a daily output of 4 lakh pairs at present, with total annual sales approximating 14 crore pairs.
While rubber footwear remains the flagship product, the Paragon brand extends its offerings to include footwear made of Poly-Urethane (PU), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), and Thermo Plastic Rubber (TPR) soles for men, women, and kids, with prices starting at ₹150.
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .