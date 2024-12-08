Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years

Collaborations with Influencers, Bloggers, and Celebrities:

Elevated brand visibility and consumer engagement for Baazar Kolkata and Fashion City.

Leveraged CRM tools to track customer interactions, preferences, and purchase history, enabling effective audience segmentation and personalized marketing campaigns.

A landmark achievement that reinforced the brand’s innovative approach and expanded its footprint. Impact of These Implementations Generated significant hype and market buzz for Baazar Kolkata and Fashion City, resulting in increased footfalls and enhanced brand loyalty.

Strengthened the company’s reputation as a leader in the value retail space through consumer-focused initiatives. 3 Key Learnings

Agility & Adaptability: Staying ahead in a constantly evolving retail landscape.

Content is King:

The power of engaging, customer-centric content.

Career History Baazar Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Head of Marketing (May 2016 – Present)

Vishal Retail Ltd.

Assistant to the Chairman (Mar 2005 – Feb 2011)

Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology Generative AI in Marketing Campaigns: Innovating campaign designs and personalized content creation. Business Mantra “There is no time to pause!”

India’s retail market is dynamic, driven by evolving fashion, trends, and preferences. Success demands proactive innovation—leading the change rather than waiting for it to drive you.

About Baazar Retail Pvt. Ltd. Since its establishment in 2002, Baazar Retail Pvt. Ltd. has been a leader in the value retail sector. Operating through its brands Baazar Kolkata and Fashion City, the company has pioneered value-for-money retail in Eastern India.

Achievements Awarded the ‘Most Successful Value Retailer in East India’ three times at the Images Retail Awards.

Current Footprint 162 Stores across 10 states with a total retail space of 10 lakh sq. ft. Presence in key states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.