Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Collaborations with Influencers, Bloggers, and Celebrities:
Elevated brand visibility and consumer engagement for Baazar Kolkata and Fashion City.
- CRM System Utilization:
Leveraged CRM tools to track customer interactions, preferences, and purchase history, enabling effective audience segmentation and personalized marketing campaigns.
- Launch of Eastern India’s First Retail Store at a Railway Station:
A landmark achievement that reinforced the brand’s innovative approach and expanded its footprint.
Impact of These Implementations
- Generated significant hype and market buzz for Baazar Kolkata and Fashion City, resulting in increased footfalls and enhanced brand loyalty.
- Strengthened the company’s reputation as a leader in the value retail space through consumer-focused initiatives.
3 Key Learnings
- Agility & Adaptability:
Staying ahead in a constantly evolving retail landscape.
- Content is King:
The power of engaging, customer-centric content.
- Know Your Customer:
Deep understanding of consumer preferences drives meaningful marketing.
Career History
- Baazar Retail Pvt. Ltd.
Head of Marketing (May 2016 – Present)
- V2 Retail Ltd.
Strategy Business Development (Feb 2011 – May 2016)
- Vishal Retail Ltd.
Assistant to the Chairman (Mar 2005 – Feb 2011)
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- Generative AI in Marketing Campaigns:
Business Mantra
- “There is no time to pause!”
India’s retail market is dynamic, driven by evolving fashion, trends, and preferences. Success demands proactive innovation—leading the change rather than waiting for it to drive you.
About Baazar Retail Pvt. Ltd.
Since its establishment in 2002, Baazar Retail Pvt. Ltd. has been a leader in the value retail sector. Operating through its brands Baazar Kolkata and Fashion City, the company has pioneered value-for-money retail in Eastern India.
Achievements
Awarded the ‘Most Successful Value Retailer in East India’ three times at the Images Retail Awards.
Current Footprint
162 Stores across 10 states with a total retail space of 10 lakh sq. ft.
Presence in key states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .