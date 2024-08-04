Roles & Responsibilities
- Spearheaded digital transformation efforts: Leading the charge in integrating technology into retail operations.
- Crafts strategic initiatives: Instrumental in developing strategies to blend technology into the retail landscape seamlessly.
- Enhances customer experience and drives growth: Focuses on leveraging technology to improve customer interactions and boost business expansion.
Key Technology Implementation
- App modernisation through the adoption of Cloud platforms
- Data lake and analytics platform for driving decision-making
- Next-Gen AI-powered CRM platform
Career History
- Shoppers Stop
Customer Care Associate & Chief Digital Transformation & Information Officer May 2022 – present
- Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
VP -Information Technology Feb 2018 – May 2022
- Marks & Spencer Reliance India Ltd.
Head – IT Aug 2010 – Feb 2018
- Birlasoft
Birlasoft Oct 2004 – June 2010
Game-Changing Technologies
- Generative AI
- Cloud Transformation
- Conversational AI
Tech Mantra
Keep complexity inside, simplicity outside
Shoppers Stop
Established in 1991, Shoppers Stop Ltd. is spread across 112 department stores in 62 cities (as of 31 March 2024). The company also operates 7 premium home concept stores under the name Home Stop, 87 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SSBeauty, and 21 Airport doors, 22 Intune Stores occupying an area of 4.3 million sq. ft.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .