Sandeep Jabbal

Customer Care Associate & Chief Digital

Transformation & Information Officer

Shoppers Stop

Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Sandeep Jabbal began his career as a project manager at Birlasoft, an IT services and consulting ȱ rm.In 2010, Jabbal stepped into the retail industry as Head of IT at Marks and Spencer Reliance India Ltd. where he further used his leadership skills in the IT initiatives of the fashion retail company. He then put his tech expertise and knowledge to use as vice president (VP) of Information Technology at Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., a Noida-based food service company and then later at Shoppers Stop, a department store chain part of the K. Raheja Corporation.In his current capacity as the Chief Digital Transformation and Information Officer at Shoppers Stop, Jabbal brings a wealth of experience to the table. He leads the charge in digital transformation and is instrumental in crafting strategies that seamlessly integrate technology into the retail landscape, enhancing customer experience and driving business growth.