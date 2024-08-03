Key Implementations in the last two years
- Completely integrated employee well-being platform
- Business enabled with Inventory Transparency at the warehouses
- Marketing empowered with a platform to address digital/social and customer-facing campaign management
Impact of the Implementations
- Enhancement of Employee experience and transparency
- Better customer experience with product availability and deliveries
- Better Inventory and financial control
- Better collaboration with partner/vendors
- Better Campaign management resulting in an increase in NPS & customer stickiness
- Relevant and personalised approach
3 Key Learnings
- Adaptability and Resilience
- Continuous Learning and Innovation
- Collaboration and Communication
Career History
- LuLu Group India
Chief Information Officer – Jan 2021 – present
- Starbucks India
General Manager Information Technology – Innovation Jan 2019 – Jan 2021
- Trent Hypermarket Pvt. Ltd.-Star Bazaar- A Tata & Tesco Enterprise
Head Information Technology Jun 2014 – Jan 2019
Solution Architect Jan 2013 – May 2014
- Future Knowledge Services Ltd.
Lead Business Analyst Jan 2010 – Mar 2013
Manager Business Systems Jan 2008 – Dec 2009
- SYSTIME Computers Ltd.
Functional Consultant Jun 2007- Jan 2008
Game-Changing Technologies
- Artifi cial Intelligence & VR
- Machine Learning
- Blockchain
- Robotics
Tech Mantra
Empower through technology, inspire through innovation, and lead with purpose
Lulu Group
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali. It operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Currently, Lulu Group has more than 250 hypermarkets and 25 shopping malls across 22 nations.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .