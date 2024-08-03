Anil Menon

Chief Information Officer

Lulu Group India

An executive with 19 plus years of experience across information technology, retail, e-commerce, real estate, logistics & hospitality sectors, Anil Menon currently holds the position of Chief Information Officer at LuLu Group India. In his previous capacity as General Manager - IT innovation at Tata Starbucks & Head –of IT, Trent Hypermarket Pvt. Ltd., he worked extensively on the company’s digital transformational projects, Cloud & Mobility Platforms, Retail Analytics, Enterprise systems and Security & Information management systems.Before Trent Hypermarket, he worked as a Solution Architect in the Retail Center of Excellence at Cybage Software focusing on digital and e-commerce solutions. Having worked with companies such as Future Group, Wadhwan Retail and Zensar Technologies has given him vast techno-functional experience. Anil is extremely passionate about using the latest in technology to provide business solutions to accelerate growth. He has been instrumental in technology use cases that can revamp customer journeys and make operations more efficient.