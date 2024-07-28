Bhavana Jaiswal

Head of E-commerce

Ikea India Pvt. Ltd.

Bhavana Jaiswal brings over 15 years of rich experience as a seasoned marketing leader to her role. With a track record of success, Bhavana has honed her expertise in steering digital marketing and direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce strategies for renowned brands including Levi’s, Nike, Amazon, and eBay.Her strategic prowess lies in adeptly developing and executing successful customer journeys and product roadmaps, showcasing her ability to drive business growth and customer engagement. With a well-established reputation for building and scaling digital marketing and e-commerce businesses, Bhavana is a trusted industry leader known for her innovative approach and commitment to excellence.