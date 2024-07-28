Career History
- IKEA
Head of E-commerce Oct 2020 – present
- Levi Strauss & Co.
E-commerce Manager Oct 2017 – Oct 2020
- Nike
Digital Marketing Manager Apr 2015 – Aug 2017
- Amazon
- eBay
Asst. Manager – Digital Marketing Jan 2011 – Aug 2012
- eClerx Services Ltd.
Manager, Marketing and Sales Support May 2008 – Dec 2010
Key Implementations in the last two years
- Unified omnichannel customer fulfilment model to fulfil all offline and online orders through the stores.
Impact of the Implementations
- Improved profitability, and reduced delivery time and delivery costs, which resulted in higher sales
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Augmented reality
- Generative artificial intelligence
- Social commerce
Omnichannel mantra
Artificial Intelligence in digital marketing. Many agencies help run ads via their AI platforms. It gives good customer journey insights monitors all clicks and sessions and supplies you with raw data combined data of your users.
Ikea
Ikea, owned by Ingka Group, made its debut in India with a 13-acre complex in Hyderabad in the year 2018. Today, the company has three big-format stores operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru and one city store in Mumbai. It is also present online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Bengaluru.
