Be More Human – ensuring that technology enhances the human experience and fosters enlightenment

Forever New Clothing

Forever New is a global fashion brand renowned for its elegant and contemporary women’s clothing, accessories, and footwear. Founded in Melbourne, in 2006 by Dipendra and Amanda Goenka, Forever New quickly gained recognition for its designs and quality craftsmanship.

In 2008, the brand expanded internationally, opening its first store outside of Australia in South Africa, followed by stores in New Zealand and India.