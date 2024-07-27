Key Implementation in the last two years
- RFID for stock reconciliation and omnichannel sales
- AI-powered stock allocations and customer-segmentation solutions
Impact of the implementation
- Better inventory utilisation
- Increase in sales and product availability
- Understanding customer behaviour and personalised communications
3 Key Learnings
- Technology transformation is a continuous process, as technology is advancing rapidly.
- Balancing innovation with stability – While innovation is key to staying competitive, maintaining stability and reliability in IT systems is equally important.
- Understanding business dynamics is important, no solution fits all.
Career History
- Forever New Clothing
VP- Information Technology Nov 2021- present
- Dyson
IT Head- India and SEA Sep 2017 – Nov 2021
- Adidas Group
IT Infra & Operations Manager Global IT Oct 2012 – Sep 2017
- McDonald’s India
Deputy Manager- IT Oct 2007 – Nov 2012
- Nestle India Ltd.
IT Executive: Distributor Management System Oct 2005 – Oct 2007
- Gillette India Ltd.
IT Executive Mar 2004 – Sep 2005
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- AI – We can already see that. AI is impacting areas like content creation, cataloguing, copywriting, and SEO, with GenAI enhancing product discovery, support, and personalisation.
- AR & VR – In retail context – virtual try-ons, product demos, and immersive experiences, both online and offline.
- RPA – Particularly in manufacturing, supply chain, and warehousing operations.
Tech Mantra
Be More Human – ensuring that technology enhances the human experience and fosters enlightenment
Forever New Clothing
Forever New is a global fashion brand renowned for its elegant and contemporary women’s clothing, accessories, and footwear. Founded in Melbourne, in 2006 by Dipendra and Amanda Goenka, Forever New quickly gained recognition for its designs and quality craftsmanship.
In 2008, the brand expanded internationally, opening its first store outside of Australia in South Africa, followed by stores in New Zealand and India.
