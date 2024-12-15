Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- CRM
- Digitalization.
Impact of the Implementations
- Accessing customer data enables remarketing efforts and facilitates ongoing brand connections with customers. This data-driven approach ensures brands showcase themselves to the right target audience, at the right moment, and on the right platforms, thereby making brand marketing and visibility more effective and purposeful.
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- Digital Advertising
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)
- Mobile Marketing
- Customer Experience Optimization
- Chatbots and AI-powered Customer Service
- User-Generated Content (UGC) Campaigns
- Cross-Channel Marketing Integration
Career History
- Pansari Group
Senior Marketing Manager
January 2022 – Present
- Jivo Wellness Pvt. Ltd.
Senior Marketing Manager
November 2018 – December 2021
- FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd.
Assistant Category Manager
July 2016 – March 2018
- Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.
Assistant Category Manager
August 2012 – July 2016
- Pantaloons
Management Trainee
June 2011 – July 2012
Business Mantra
- Deliver value, inspire engagement, and drive growth through customer-centric strategies fueled by data and innovation.
Pansari Group
Launched in 1985 in Delhi, Pansari Group is a leading FMCG company that manufactures, trades, retails, and exports a wide range of FMCG food products, sold under five brands: Pansari, Oreal, Shasha, Indimix, and Pansari Epicure.
- The Pansari brand portfolio includes edible oils, specialty flours, cereals, rice, and spices.
- Under Oreal, the company sells a range of cooking oils.
- Shasha is its spices brand, while Indimix features its ready-to-cook range.
- Pansari Epicure offers a range of enhancers, sprinklers, and seasonings.
