Rajneesh Sharma

VP - Information Technology

Campus Activewear Ltd.

Rajneesh Sharma brings over 24 years of diverse experience in FMCG, fashion, retail, and manufacturing. Rajesh is dedicated to leveraging technology for operational efficiency, customer experience enhancement, and sustainable growth.Rajneesh has a proven track record of leading cross-functional teams to implement innovative IT solutions aligned with business goals. His expertise covers everything from infrastructure to digital strategy.He’s passionate about using technology to solve challenges and create opportunities. Rajneesh’s leadership style emphasises collaboration, mentorship, and a drive for excellence, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and empowerment within his teams.