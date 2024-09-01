3 Key Learnings
- Detailing is the key to success
- Change is the only constant
- Keep it simple
Key Implementation in the last two years
- Mobile App for MBO retailers’ engagement and trade promotions.
- Enhancing omnichannel presence to provide the ultimate experiential journey to the discerning Indian consumer.
Impact of the Implementations
- First in the footwear industry mobile app with direct reach to 20,000+ retailers, rolling out various innovative schemes, bringing closer visibility on demand, and enhancing supply planning. Also, the collection and analysis of multiple data points from our digitised sales and distribution network. By harnessing this data, we gain valuable insights into consumer demand trends, design preferences, colour choices, responses to new designs, and price movements. This continuous evaluation empowers us to forecast future consumption patterns, tailor our offerings, and plan production accordingly. It’s a virtuous flywheel effect that drives success.
- During FY23, Campus sold 23.5 MM pairs of shoes in 650+ cities across 28 states, with 20K+ presence in Geo-tagged retail touch points. Revenue contribution from the D2C channel crosses 44% and traditional distribution 56%, achieving a significant position as a footwear brand with omni-availability.
Career History
- Campus Activewear Ltd.
Vice President- Information Technology
Sep 2023 – present
- Head of Information Technology
Apr 2021 – Sep 2023
- DLF Brands Ltd.
Chief Information Officer
Dec 2015 – Jan 2021
- ITC Ltd.
Sr. Project Manager
Apr 2012 – Dec 2015
- Manager – IT Operations
Apr 2007 – Apr 2012
Sunstar Overseas Ltd.
Sr. Manager – IT
Apr 2002 – Apr 2007
- Digvijay Systems & Services (P) Ltd.
Software Engineer
Apr 2001 – Mar 2002
- Sunstar Overseas Ltd.
Software Engineer
Oct 1999 – Mar 2001
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Internet of things
- Cloud Computing
Tech Mantra
Embrace simplicity
Campus Activewear Ltd.
The campus is one of India’s top fashion and athleisure footwear brands, renowned for its quality, trendy designs, and affordability. With over 15,000 retail stores, exclusive outlets, and online platforms nationwide, Campus is among the go-to choices for young adults, everyday performers, and fashion enthusiasts across India.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .