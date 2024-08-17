The brand

Mumbai-based Metro Brand Ltd. opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955. In addition to selling footwear for men, women, and kids, it offers a range of accessories such as handbags, belts and wallets as well as shoe care products.

MBL retails footwear under its brands Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas. The company is present in 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India. It also retails online on its e-commerce website as well as on leading marketplaces.