Key implementation in the last two years
- Integration of AI and Large Language models within the systems
- RFID technology for inventory management and supply chain optimisation
Impact of the Implementations
- Personalised product recommendations, enhancing demand forecasting accuracy, and fortifying fraud detection measures
- Improved and interactive customer engagement
- Seamless in-store experience and operations
- Enhancing productivity and providing avenues for continuous professional growth among the team members
Career History
- Metro Brands Ltd. (formerly Metro Shoes Ltd.)
CTO May 2020 – present
- Marico Ltd
Head- Business Applications & PMO Mar 2016 – Mar 2020
- Asian Paints Ltd.
Apr 2002 – Apr 2016 Chief Manager Systems
Development (Apr 2010 – Mar 2016)
Sr Manager Systems Development (Apr 2007- Mar 2010)
Systems Executive (Apr 2002 – Mar 2007)
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
Graduate Engineer Trainee
Jun 1997 – Jun 1999
2 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Machine Learning
Aspirations to fulfill
A career in sports; perhaps badminton and athletics
The brand
Mumbai-based Metro Brand Ltd. opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955. In addition to selling footwear for men, women, and kids, it offers a range of accessories such as handbags, belts and wallets as well as shoe care products.
MBL retails footwear under its brands Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas. The company is present in 182 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India. It also retails online on its e-commerce website as well as on leading marketplaces.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .