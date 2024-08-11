Speciality Restaurants Ltd.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, boasts a diverse portfolio of fine and casual dining establishments across India, Bangladesh, and Tanzania. Founded in 1992 by Anjan Chatterjee, the company has since expanded its footprint to include confectionery stores in twenty-five cities across three countries.

Its journey began with the opening of the first restaurant, “Only Fish,” in Mumbai in 1992, followed by the introduction of iconic brands such as “Oh! Calcutta” and “Mainland China” in 1994, both launched in Mumbai.