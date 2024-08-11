Key Implementations in the last two years
- Implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP (FnO & cPOS) acrossb84 stores across India
Impact of the Implementations
- Increase in revenue by 10%
- Increase in customer satisfaction by 24%
Career History
- Speciality Restaurants Ltd.
Chief Technology Officer Mar 2024 – present
- ORRA Fine Jewellery
Senior General Manager – IT (Functional Head) Nov 2021 – Jan 2024
- Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Functional Head of IT Apr 2019 – Sep 2020
- Wonderchef Home Appliances
CIO Jun 2018 – Mar 2019
- Baggit India Pvt. Ltd.
CIO Oct 2016 – Jul 2017
- Travel Food Services Pvt. Ltd.
VP – IT Oct 2010 – Oct 2016
- The Bombay Store
Head of IT Mar 2008 – Sep 2010
- Eagle Seals & Systems (I) Ltd.
Information Technology Administrator May 1989 – Feb 2008
- Key Learnings
Empathy
3 Game-changing Technologies
- Quantum Technologies
- Generative Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain Technology
Tech Mantra
Keep it simple and secured
Speciality Restaurants Ltd.
Speciality Restaurants Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, boasts a diverse portfolio of fine and casual dining establishments across India, Bangladesh, and Tanzania. Founded in 1992 by Anjan Chatterjee, the company has since expanded its footprint to include confectionery stores in twenty-five cities across three countries.
Its journey began with the opening of the first restaurant, “Only Fish,” in Mumbai in 1992, followed by the introduction of iconic brands such as “Oh! Calcutta” and “Mainland China” in 1994, both launched in Mumbai.
