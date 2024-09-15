Rajesh Verma

CTO | CIO | Digital Heada

Indian Terrain Fashion Ltd. & Celebrity Fashion Ltd.

Rajesh Verma is a seasoned CIO/Head of IT with over 22 years of experience in spearheading digital transformation initiatives across diverse retail sectors. With a keen eye for identifying operational gaps and a knack for deploying cutting-edge digital solutions, from fast food chains to fashion brands.His expertise encompasses the seamless integration of advanced technologies such as AI/ML, IoT, and cloud computing to elevate customer experiences across in-store, online, and internal platforms. Rajesh’s strategic vision has consistently yielded tangible results, driving enhanced customer engagement, operational efficiency, and sustainable business growth.Throughout his career, Rajesh has orchestrated the implementation of transformative solutions, including AI-powered applications for personalised dealer experiences, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), analytics platforms, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and infrastructure modernisation initiatives.Rajesh’s profound understanding of retail and manufacturing processes, coupled with his relentless pursuit of process automation, underscores his commitment to driving bottom-line improvement and operational excellence. As a strategic thinker and adept executor, he remains at the forefront of technological innovation, continually exploring new avenues to propel retail enterprises into the future.