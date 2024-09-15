Register Now
Key Implementations in the last 2 years
  • Celebrity Fashion Ltd.- Production Tracking software in garment manufacturing
  • Implementation of BoTs
  • Indian Terrain Fashion Ltd.- Process automation through ERP, RPA, ARS, Adaption of AI in e-commerce etc
Impact of the Implementations
  • Celebrity Fashion Ltd.: Production Tracking software in garment manufacturing, real-time tracking of the manufacturing process
  • Implementation of BoTs- Automation of repetitive, rule-based tasks saved a lot of man-hours resulting in improved efficiency
3 Key Learnings
  • Embrace Continuous Learning and Adaptability
  • Cultivate Strong Relationships and Business
  • Acumen Balance Innovation with Pragmatism
Career History
  • Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. & Celebrity Fashions Ltd.

    CTO | CIO | Digital Head

    Nov 2023 – present

  • Celebrity Fashions Ltd.

    CTO | CIO | Digital Transformation

    Nov 2023 – present

  • VLCC


    Digital Transformation Leader

    Dec 2022 – Nov 2023

  • Indian Terrain Fashions


    Vice President – IT

    Mar 2021 – Nov 2022

  • Retail Solutionz


    Chief Technology Offi cer

    Sep 2019 – Mar 2021

  • Marks and Spencer Reliance India Ltd.


    Head of Information Technology

    Jul 2018 – Sep 2019

  • Blackberrys


    Head of Technology | CIO

    Nov 2014 – Jul 2018

  • Café Coffee Day


    Head IT

    Jun 2010 – Oct 2014

    Sr Manager IT

    Oct 2004 – May 2010

  • Bisleri International Pvt Ltd


    IT

    Oct 2021- Oct 2004

3 Game-Changing Technologies
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • Quantum Computing
  • Blockchain
Tech Mantra

Empower, Enhance, Engage

Indian Terrain Fashions

Founded by Venky Rajagopal, Indian Terrain caters to the discerning tastes of the contemporary gentleman. Established in the year 2000, Indian Terrain underwent a demerger from its parent company, Celebrity Fashions Limited, in 2010. It currently holds listings on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

