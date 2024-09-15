Key Implementations in the last 2 years
- Celebrity Fashion Ltd.- Production Tracking software in garment manufacturing
- Implementation of BoTs
- Indian Terrain Fashion Ltd.- Process automation through ERP, RPA, ARS, Adaption of AI in e-commerce etc
Impact of the Implementations
- Celebrity Fashion Ltd.: Production Tracking software in garment manufacturing, real-time tracking of the manufacturing process
- Implementation of BoTs- Automation of repetitive, rule-based tasks saved a lot of man-hours resulting in improved efficiency
3 Key Learnings
- Embrace Continuous Learning and Adaptability
- Cultivate Strong Relationships and Business
- Acumen Balance Innovation with Pragmatism
Career History
- Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd. & Celebrity Fashions Ltd.
CTO | CIO | Digital Head
Nov 2023 – present
- Celebrity Fashions Ltd.
CTO | CIO | Digital Transformation
Nov 2023 – present
- VLCC
Digital Transformation Leader
Dec 2022 – Nov 2023
- Indian Terrain Fashions
Vice President – IT
Mar 2021 – Nov 2022
- Retail Solutionz
Chief Technology Offi cer
Sep 2019 – Mar 2021
- Marks and Spencer Reliance India Ltd.
Head of Information Technology
Jul 2018 – Sep 2019
- Blackberrys
Head of Technology | CIO
Nov 2014 – Jul 2018
- Café Coffee Day
Head IT
Jun 2010 – Oct 2014
Sr Manager IT
Oct 2004 – May 2010
- Bisleri International Pvt Ltd
IT
Oct 2021- Oct 2004
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Quantum Computing
- Blockchain
Tech Mantra
Empower, Enhance, Engage
Indian Terrain Fashions
Founded by Venky Rajagopal, Indian Terrain caters to the discerning tastes of the contemporary gentleman. Established in the year 2000, Indian Terrain underwent a demerger from its parent company, Celebrity Fashions Limited, in 2010. It currently holds listings on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.
