World Cup – 50% increase on TOMA (Top of mind awareness) STYLO- 15% of consumers recommended their friends and family adding 2% revenue at org level Consumer connect tool – Enabled increase of repeat by over 12%

Conceptualised and created a new property at the ICC Mens ODI through ‘Wardrobe Partner’ where the anchors of the Cricket Live Show wore Blackberrys merchandise for every match which was further ampliȱ ed digitally and at store Rolled out a program called STYLO which enables brandlovers to recommend a perfect style for an unique occasion through a platform created by Blackberrys thereby encouraging a personalised wish which has resulted in positive sentiment towards brand as well as revenue Rolled out a ‘custom made tool’ over 350+ stores which has empowered every store to curate personalised conversation with their top consumers

Meaningfully partner with your consumers and they will support you unconditionally.

Blackberrys Menswear

In 1991, Nitin Mohan co-founded Blackberrys along with his brother Nikhil Mohan. The journey began from a store in Chandni Chowk, Delhi – 6. From formal wear like trousers, suits, jackets and blazers, the brand later added semi-formal and casual offerings such as khakis, shirts, denim, T-shirts and innerwear, and even shoes and accessories.

The Mohan brothers have established multiple centres under Mohan Clothing Pvt. Ltd.