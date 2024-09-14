Key Campaigns/ Martech Implementations in the last 2 years
Conceptualised and created a new property at the ICC Mens ODI through ‘Wardrobe Partner’ where the anchors of the Cricket Live Show wore Blackberrys merchandise for every match which was further ampliȱ ed digitally and at store Rolled out a program called STYLO which enables brandlovers to recommend a perfect style for an unique occasion through a platform created by Blackberrys thereby encouraging a personalised wish which has resulted in positive sentiment towards brand as well as revenue Rolled out a ‘custom made tool’ over 350+ stores which has empowered every store to curate personalised conversation with their top consumers
Impact of the Implementations
World Cup – 50% increase on TOMA (Top of mind awareness) STYLO- 15% of consumers recommended their friends and family adding 2% revenue at org level Consumer connect tool – Enabled increase of repeat by over 12%
Key Learnings
- Do what is right for consumer and hence will do right for brand
- Stay relevant at all times to consumers driven by technology to have meaningful conversations and experiences
- Enable front end team to live your brand purpose daily through creating an eco-system, and one can create brand love among consumers
Career History
- Blackberrys Menswear
VP – Brand Experience (Marketing Specialist)
May 2022 – present
- Landmark Group
Head – Marketing, Easybuy Format
Jun 2018 – May 2022
- Vishal Mega Mart
Head of Marketing
Aug 2014 – May 2018
- Bharti Retail Ltd. (Easyday – Walmart Venture)
Marketing Operations
Feb 2012 – Aug 2014
- Spencer’s Retail
Chief Manager – National Consumer Activation
Aug 2007 – Feb 2012
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
Area Manager
Oct 2004 – Nov 2006
- Titan Industries Executive
Jan 2003 – Oct 2004
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- One view of consumer between online and offline channels
- Attribution of digital discover to offline shopping
- Mass personalisation of meaningful conversations
Business Mantra
Meaningfully partner with your consumers and they will support you unconditionally.
Blackberrys Menswear
In 1991, Nitin Mohan co-founded Blackberrys along with his brother Nikhil Mohan. The journey began from a store in Chandni Chowk, Delhi – 6. From formal wear like trousers, suits, jackets and blazers, the brand later added semi-formal and casual offerings such as khakis, shirts, denim, T-shirts and innerwear, and even shoes and accessories.
The Mohan brothers have established multiple centres under Mohan Clothing Pvt. Ltd.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .