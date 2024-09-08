Key Implementations in the last 2 years
- ERP implementation for retail in record time
- Cloud ERP
Impact of the Implementations
- All departments are in sync with cloud-based ERP hassle-free operations, cost-effective solutions, and work from anywhere. It is compliant and easy to manage with micro–IT Team. There are no longer human dependencies and no downtime.
2 Key Learnings
- Always stay with the trend
- Learn new skills
Career History
- Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Group Head Information
Technology
Feb 2024 – present
- Metro Brands Ltd.
Heading Projects and IT support
Jun 2022 – Feb 2024
- Being Human Clothing
Head of Information Technology
Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
- The Mandhana Retail Venture Ltd.
Head- IT
Feb 2015 – Jan 2020
- JC Retail India Pvt. Ltd.
IT Head
May 2010 – Feb 2015
- DSK Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Head SSD
2007- 2010
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Virtual Reality
- Augmented Reality
- Cloud Gaming
Tech Mantra
Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies
Finquest Group Company
Finquest Group has been delivering growth-oriented investment solutions since 2004. The brand’s expertise lies in combining knowledge and insights about fi nancial markets with meticulous and detailed research. With extensive research, knowledge, and expertise, it identifies and invests to grow exponentially.
Some of its companies include Finquest Finance, Finquest Security, Reid & Taylor, Digjam, and Premier Tissues to name a few.
