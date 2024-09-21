Pulkit Verma

Head of Digital Business

Radhamani Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (Rare Rabbit)

Pulkit Verma embarked on his career in the apparel industry, delving into manufacturing and buying for renowned French ȱ rms following his graduation from NIFT. This early exposure ignited his passion for learning the nuances of garment creation and sourcing, laying the foundation for his journey in the fashion landscape. Eager to explore the intersection of European fashion and e-commerce, Pulkit transitioned to pivotal roles at Elitify.com and Koovs.com, where he sharpened his digital business acumen and gained invaluable insights into the thriving online retail sector. Fueled by an entrepreneurial drive, Pulkit co-founded Janasya, a prominent women’s ethnic wear brand, where he served as the Business Manager. Under his leadership, Janasya swiftly ascended to become the fastest-growing brand in its category across multiple marketplaces. Pulkit’s strategic vision and execution prowess were epitomized by Janasya’s remarkable achievement of shipping 1,00,000 sarees within six months, a feat lauded by the Amazon team. Subsequently, Pulkit took up a pivotal role at Rare Rabbit, where he orchestrated a seamless integration of the brand into the Indian market. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pulkit’s adept leadership ensured the sustained growth of Rare Rabbit’s digital business, positioning it as a formidable contender in the premium fashion segment. He has been able to marry international fashion trends with the vibrant Indian market landscape. Continuously seeking new challenges, Pulkit remains poised to leverage his expertise and drive further growth in the ever-evolving fashion industry.