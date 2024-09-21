Register Now
Career History
  • The House of Rare

    E-commerce Head

    Jun 2019 – present

  • Loom Tree
    Brand Head
    Jan 2017 – Dec 2018

  • Threadbucket Studio

    Business Head – E-commerce Sales
    Mar 2015 – Jan 2017
  • Koovs

    Category Manager
    Aug 2014 – Feb 2015

  • ELTIFY.com

    Senior Manager – Buying & Sourcing

    Feb 2013 – Aug 2014

    Taffl es Exports Pvt. Ltd.

    Product Merchandiser

    Sep 2009 – Feb 2013

  • E-Commerce/ Digital Commerce Overview

    Reach: 50 million

    Pin codes served: 23,000

    Contribution to revenue: 35%

E-commerce strategy adopted in the last two years
  • Delivery
  • Omnichannel marketing
Top 3 Priorities for your E-commerce Business
  • Profitability
  • Customer centricity
  • New geographies
Omnichannel Mantra

It’s more than just fulfilment. It encompasses marketing, delivery and growth.

Rare Rabbit

Rare Rabbit is a brand by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer, The House of Rare, founded by Manish Poddar. The House of Rare is a subsidiary of Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd. Rare Rabbit also retails from its e-commerce website The House of Rare as well as other online marketplaces such as Myntra, Flipkart, Ajio, Nykaa and Tata CLiQ.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .

