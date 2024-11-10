KEY CAMPAIGNS/MARTECH IMPLEMENTATIONS IN THE LAST 2 YEARS
- Appointment of Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador
- Launch of a range of new products, including palm leaf plates, PLA cups, and straws, among others
- Expansion into prominent retail stores across American and Indian markets
IMPACT OF THE IMPLEMENTATIONS
- Hiring Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador significantly boosted visibility and credibility, leading to increased consumer engagement and trust
- Introduction of new sustainable products resonated with conscious consumers, driving sales growth
- Offline expansion improved accessibility and convenience for customers, resulting in enhanced market penetration and revenue generation
3 Key Learnings
- Consumer-centricity is paramount to driving successful marketing strategies
- Data-driven strategies yield compelling results
- Agility and adaptability to current trends is vital
Career History
- EcoSoul Home Inc.
Co-founder & CMO
Jan 2021 – Present
- Ahold Delhaize USA
Product Leader
Jul 2018 – Oct 2020
- The Wendy’s Company
Product Owner
Feb 2014 – Jul 2018
- New York Technology Partners
Senior Business Analyst
May 2010 – Sep 2013
- Koutons Retail India Ltd.
Assistant Manager
Nov 2008 – Dec 2010
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Human Resource Associate
Jul 2007 – Oct 2008
TOP MARKETING STRATEGIES AIDED BY TECHNOLOGY
- Using advanced data analytics and AI to personalize content, products, and experiences for individual consumers at scale
- Omnichannel marketing integration for a seamless customer experience
- Sophisticated tools for identifying, managing, and measuring the impact of influencer partnerships
BUSINESS MANTRA
- Empowering sustainability, fostering change
ECOSOUL HOME
EcoSoul Home is a USA-based corporation co-founded by Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan in August 2020. The D2C marketplace sells bio-based and eco-friendly products. It offers a wide range of products across kitchenware, dinnerware, and home essentials.
EcoSoul has an active presence in countries like the USA, Canada, India, China, and Vietnam, offering more than 70 products in the market. The brand currently operates through multiple sales channels, including D2C, Amazon, and Walmart.com, with a retail presence in approximately 2,000 stores across the USA. In India, the brand is available through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and its own website.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .