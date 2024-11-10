ECOSOUL HOME

EcoSoul Home is a USA-based corporation co-founded by Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan in August 2020. The D2C marketplace sells bio-based and eco-friendly products. It offers a wide range of products across kitchenware, dinnerware, and home essentials.

EcoSoul has an active presence in countries like the USA, Canada, India, China, and Vietnam, offering more than 70 products in the market. The brand currently operates through multiple sales channels, including D2C, Amazon, and Walmart.com, with a retail presence in approximately 2,000 stores across the USA. In India, the brand is available through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and its own website.