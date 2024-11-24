Key Campaigns/MarTech Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Leveraging IoT for Accessibility: Introduced a subscription-based Water as a Service model through IoT-enabled water purifiers, allowing consumers to access clean drinking water conveniently and inclusively.
- Technological Integration: Focused on using smart tech to make water purification accessible for all, aligning with consumer-centric innovation.
2 Key Learnings
- Detail-Oriented Approach: Attention to detail often uncovers deeper insights about consumer behaviour and unfolding patterns.
- Passion and Purpose: Finding your ikigai is crucial, as passion-driven work not only ensures professional success but also mental and emotional well-being.
Career History
- Livpure India
Vice President – Marketing (August 2023 – Present)
- Tupperware India
Director – Marketing (Feb 2023 – Aug 2023)
National Sales Director (Nov 2021 – Jan 2023)
Associate Director – Product Marketing (Jan 2020 – Nov 2021)
- Tupperware Brands
Head – Product Marketing & Consumer Promotions (Jan 2015 – Nov 2019)
Product Head (Feb 2012 – Mar 2015)
Product Manager (Feb 2009 – Jan 2012)
- Tupperware India
Product Analyst (Feb 2006 – Feb 2009)
- Essar Group
Area Sales Manager – North (Jun 2003 – Feb 2006)
Top Marketing Strategies Aided by Technology
- AI-powered marketing is moving from novelty to necessity, enabling scalable personalisation for tailored communication and product offerings.
Business Mantra
- “Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.”
About Livpure
Livpure is one of India’s most trusted customer-centric brands, serving over 1M+ customers. Backed by over a decade of research, Livpure offers a diverse range of wellness-focused products, including water purifiers, appliances, mattresses, sleep accessories, and smart home solutions. Designed with sustainability in mind, Livpure’s offerings aim to minimise environmental impact while ensuring top quality.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .