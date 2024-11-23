Key Implementations in the Last 2 Years
- Machine Learning (ML) and Generative AI: Used to analyse buyer and seller behaviour, enhancing the overall user experience across all stages of interaction.
- Verticalisation of IndiaMART: Strengthened the supplier network, expanded product variety, improved content quality, and increased coverage in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
- Facilitating Access to International Markets: Launched specialised services for SMEs focused on export operations.
- Chatbot-Enhanced Engagement via WhatsApp: Integrated WhatsApp for tasks like collecting requirements, providing customer support, and facilitating buyer-seller conversations.
Impact of the Implementations
These initiatives:
- Improved platform effectiveness, user engagement, and satisfaction.
- Ensured smooth communication between buyers and sellers.
- Enhanced behaviour-based matchmaking.
- Resulted in a doubling of conversations on the platform and a ~20% increase in business requests.
3 Key Learnings
- Versatility and adaptability.
- Leadership through human connection.
- A user-centric approach.
Career History
- IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Chief Product Officer (June 2016 – Present)
- YU Televentures Pvt. Ltd.
COO (Nov 2014 – Apr 2016)
- Done by None
Founder & CEO (Feb 2011 – Sep 2014)
- Times Internet Ltd.
Vice President – Zigwheels.com, Indiatimes Shopping (May 2007 – Feb 2011)
- World Wide Media
National Head – Magazine Sales (Oct 2005 – Apr 2007)
Regional Head – Sales & Distribution (Feb 2004 – Sep 2005)
- Powergen Plc.
Financial Analyst (Nov 1998 – Dec 2000)
- SBI Capital Markets
Deputy Manager (June 1995 – Sep 1998)
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Generative AI for content creation.
- Generative AI for commerce.
- Generative AI for conversations with regional personalisation.
Tech Mantra
- Innovate: Constantly create new solutions that meet customer needs and market trends.
- Iterate: Use rapid feedback loops to improve products and stay agile.
- Integrate: Foster collaboration within the organisation and with external partners to enhance offerings and expand market reach.
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is an Indian e-commerce company headquartered in Noida. It provides B2B and customer-to-customer sales services via its web portal. The company was founded in 1996 by Dinesh Agarwal and Brijesh Agrawal to connect Indian manufacturers with buyers through IndiaMART.com.
