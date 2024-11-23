IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. is an Indian e-commerce company headquartered in Noida. It provides B2B and customer-to-customer sales services via its web portal. The company was founded in 1996 by Dinesh Agarwal and Brijesh Agrawal to connect Indian manufacturers with buyers through IndiaMART.com.

About ETP

ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .