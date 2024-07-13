Jyoti Deswal

Director - Etail & Large Format

Retail Business

Jyoti Deswal emerges as a dynamic figure in the Indian Retail and e-commerce landscape, boasting extensive experience and a stellar track record. As the Director (Head) of Etail & Large Format Retail Business (LFR) at Lenovo India, she has showcased unmatched dedication, foresight, and inspirational leadership.Having risen from a management trainee to spearheading the Etail & LFR business at Lenovo India within just over a decade, Jyoti exemplifies resilience and an unwavering commitment to her objectives.Under her adept stewardship, Lenovo’s modern trade segment has experienced phenomenal growth over the past eight years, surmounting various market challenges. Through strategic endeavours, she has consistently bolstered Lenovo’s market position, helping it become among the top 2 brands in the industry.Jyoti’s achievements have earned her widespread recognition within the industry, including prestigious accolades such as the “Business World 40 under 40,” “Emerging Business Woman Leader of the Year,” “Young Retail Icon of the Year,” and the “Women Super Achiever Award” bestowed by the World Women Leadership Congress. Furthermore, she has been honoured with the distinguished “Presidential Award” in the Asia Pacific region and the Individual Excellence Award at Lenovo, further solidifying her reputation as an exemplary leader and achiever.