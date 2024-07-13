Lenovo Highlights in the Last 2 Years
- Strong Laptop brand in India, gaining market share in the highly competitive landscape. Market leader in advanced gaming laptops (growing part of biz). Pioneer in implementing omnichannel strategy in personal computers in India.
Impact of recent initiatives
- The strategic initiatives led to notable revenue growth of over 15%, demonstrating tangible returns on investment. An enhancement was observed in market share of 200+bps, indicating the effectiveness of the strategies in capturing a larger portion of the market and establishing Lenovo as strong #2 in the segment. In addition to financial metrics, the work done has had a positive impact on customer satisfaction and loyalty. Through innovative solutions and enhanced customer experiences, the brand strengthened its relationships with customers, leading to increased retention rates and brand advocacy.
3 Key Learnings
- There is absolutely no substitute for hard work
- Always have a plan B, risk identification and mitigation are important
- If anything is worth doing, it’s worth doing well
Career History
- Lenovo India
Director Head – Modern Trade & E-commerce Business Aug 2021 – present
- Lenovo
Head – Modern Trade (Large Format Retail) Business Aug 2015 – Jul 2021
- Deputy General Manager – Retail
Jan 2014 – Jul 2015
- Manager- Retail
Jun 2010 – Dec 2013
- Acer Manager – Retail Business
Jul 2008 – Jun 2010
- Sahara India Sales & Marketing
Oct 2005 – Nov 2006
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- AI inbuilt devices: AI-empowered devices are going to have a breakthrough in helping the industry to shorten the upgrade cycle and hence improve the business.
- Omnichannel retailing & mobile commerce
- Augmented & virtual reality
Tech Mantra
Keep learning, and keep adapting.
