Key Implementations in the last two years
- Using tech to harness the growth levers by product category to improve sales in selected categories.
- Process optimisation to bring down costs
Impact of the Implementations
- Soch reduced the leakages by 70-80% through process optimisation thereby positively impacting the bottom line.
- 2X Sales growth was witnessed for select categories based on consumer behaviour & sales trend initiatives.
3 Key Learnings
- Business drives technology – so customer-centricity is a must
- Be agile – Never hesitate to experiment. However, speed is of the essence – fail fast and evolve quickly
- Hunches are great to begin with but in the long term always adopt a data-driven decision-making approach keeping an eye on the details.
Career History
- Soch Apparels
Consulting Chief Digital Officer May 2023 – present
- Vamika Enterprises
Digital Transformation Strategist (Freelancing) Aug 2022 – present
- House of Anita Dongre
Business Head – E-commerce Aug 2020 – Aug 2022
- Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Product Owner – Consumer App || Digital Transformation Mar 2019 – Aug 2020
- Classic Stripes Private Ltd.
Head of Department – Online Sales Jul 2016 – Jan 2018
- Indidelights.com (Vamika Enterprises).
Co-Founder Jan 2013 – Apr 2016
- Esskay International
Co-owner Jan 2012 – Sep 2014
- Amazon.com
Operations Manager
Apr 2011 – Jan 2012
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- AI for image and text content generation
- AI for targeted marketing
- AI for immersive/ experience online interactions (AR/trials, etc). Apart from it the rapid growth for Quick-commerce solutions.
Tech Mantra
Customer-centricity with an eye on business profitability!
Soch Apparels
Soch Apparels was founded in 2005 with its first retail store at Forum Mall, Bengaluru. It is now present across 68 cities, with its e-commerce site servicing over 30,000 pin codes.
Beyond its standalone stores and online channels, Soch extends its retail reach through shop-in-shop formats and is prominently featured on major marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra, and Ajio.
