Soch Apparels

Soch Apparels was founded in 2005 with its first retail store at Forum Mall, Bengaluru. It is now present across 68 cities, with its e-commerce site servicing over 30,000 pin codes.

Beyond its standalone stores and online channels, Soch extends its retail reach through shop-in-shop formats and is prominently featured on major marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra, and Ajio.