Key Implementation in the last two years
- Fully digital store with smart mirrors, endless aisle, electronic shelf labels, AI-enabled Camera
- GPT-enabled catalogue
- RPA-enabled multi-channel data collection
- Enterprise Mobility App – Connect
- AI/ML-enabled data platform with strong forecasting capabilities
Impact of the Implementations
- Reduction in opportunity loss
- Omni-enabled cross-selling
- Transparent and real-time uniȱ ed pricing across channels
- Faster Turnaround Time (TAT) of cataloguing with an increase in online trading days
- Improved productivity with real-time decision-making data availability
3 Key learnings
- Change is constant. Be adaptive
- Growth is all about being persistent and consistent
- Standardising is a myth. There is no one-size-fits-all
Career History
- Ace Turtle
CIO & Head of Supply Chain & Logistics Dec 2022 – present
- Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.
(Aug 2007 – Dec 2022) Senior VP Information Technology (Jul 2021 – Dec 2022)
Vice President – IT (Apr 2016 – Jun 2021) AVP – IT (Aug 2007 – Mar 2016)
- AI Shirawi Group.
IT Manager 2000 – 2007
- Emirates Computer Services Pvt. Ltd.
Software Engineer 1997 – 2000
3 Game-Changing Technologies
- Robotics
- 3D printing
Tech Mantra
R&D is not an expense but an investment. Allow it to fail.
Ace Turtle
Founded in 2013, Ace Turtle is an omnichannel enablement platform that enables retail brands to sell online. In addition to its Saas platform offering, the Bengaluru-based company is also the exclusive licensee of global retail brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets. Ace Turtle is backed by investors such as Singapore-based Vertex Ventures, the venture arm of Temasek Holdings, the Corporate Venture Fund of CapitaLand, and Rianta Capital, a Swiss venture capital firm.
About ETP
ETP Group is a leading Unified Commerce Solutions company with a 35-year track record of delivering top-of-the-line retail technology products across 24 countries in Asia Pacific. ETP's strength lies in its ability to provide robust and innovative retail solutions built with the latest technology, architecture, and design. ETP's comprehensive suite encompasses a broad spectrum of retail needs, from omni-channel POS and retail store operations, CRM and loyalty management to unified promotions, inventory management, order management systems, product information management, and seamless integration with marketplaces and e-commerce platforms. .