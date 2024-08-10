Bhavin Kothari

CIO & Head of Supply Chain & Logistics

Ace Turtle Omni Pvt. Ltd.

Bhavin Kothari is a seasoned technology professional with an impressive 27-year tenure across various industries, including fashion, home &grocery retail, manufacturing, and trading. With expertise in turnaround strategies, negotiation tactics, process optimization, and change leadership, Bhavin has earned a reputation as a versatile and results-driven leader.Currently serving as the head of technology and strategic supply chain at Ace Turtle, Bhavin spearheads the digital and technology transformation initiatives for the Licensed Brands business. In this role, he is instrumental in driving innovation and delivering value through enterprise data activities.Before joining Ace Turtle, Bhavin held key leadership positions, including Senior Vice President - IT at the Landmark Group India, where he contributed his strategic insights and technical prowess for 16 years. Before that, he served as an IT Manager for the Al Shirawi Group in Dubai for 7 years, where he demonstrated his ability to navigate complex IT landscapes and drive organisational success.