Avinash Ranjan

Career History
Lacoste
Head of E-commerce
Mar 2023 – present
TCNS Clothing Company Ltd.
Head, D2C Marketplace
Oct 2021 – Mar 2023
Khadim India Ltd.
Head of E-commerce
May 2021 – Oct 2021
Lacoste
Sep 2014 – Apr 2021
Zovi.com
Nov 2013 – Aug 2014
E-commerce Strategy Adopted by the brand in the last two years
- Re-platforming of Lacoste India website
- Expansion of the brand’s digital presence
- Automated inventory allocation
Impact of the Implementations
- Improved customer experience on the brand website
- Increased reach among e-commerce customers
- Optimised inventory management
Top 3 Priorities for your E-commerce Business
Specific use case-driven AI
Technology initiative to drive sustainability
Any tech that helps improve customer’s experience
Omnichannel Mantra
Don’t get carried away by the hype around technology, choose what is relevant
Lacoste
Founded in 1933 by French Tennis player Rene Lacoste and co-founder Andre Gillier, Lacoste is a French clothing brand which is said to be the first clothing brand in the world to feature its logo on its clothing. The company today has over 1,000 stores and 15,000 points of sales in 98 countries and its products are also available across 32 online stores in the world.
The brand is popularly known for its polo t-shirts which come in a wide palette of colours. The brand’s product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear.