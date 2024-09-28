Avinash Ranjan

Career History

Lacoste

Head of E-commerce

Mar 2023 – present

TCNS Clothing Company Ltd.

Head, D2C Marketplace

Oct 2021 – Mar 2023

Khadim India Ltd.

Head of E-commerce

May 2021 – Oct 2021

Lacoste

Sep 2014 – Apr 2021

Zovi.com

Nov 2013 – Aug 2014

E-commerce Strategy Adopted by the brand in the last two years

Re-platforming of Lacoste India website

Expansion of the brand’s digital presence

Automated inventory allocation

Impact of the Implementations

Improved customer experience on the brand website

Increased reach among e-commerce customers

Optimised inventory management

Top 3 Priorities for your E-commerce Business

Specific use case-driven AI

Technology initiative to drive sustainability

Any tech that helps improve customer’s experience

Omnichannel Mantra

Don’t get carried away by the hype around technology, choose what is relevant

Lacoste

Founded in 1933 by French Tennis player Rene Lacoste and co-founder Andre Gillier, Lacoste is a French clothing brand which is said to be the first clothing brand in the world to feature its logo on its clothing. The company today has over 1,000 stores and 15,000 points of sales in 98 countries and its products are also available across 32 online stores in the world.

The brand is popularly known for its polo t-shirts which come in a wide palette of colours. The brand’s product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear.