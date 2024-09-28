Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Home Digital Icon Avinash Ranjan

Avinash Ranjan

Indiaretailing Bureau
-
0
Avinash Ranjan

Career History
Lacoste
Head of E-commerce
Mar 2023 – present

TCNS Clothing Company Ltd.
Head, D2C Marketplace
Oct 2021 – Mar 2023

Khadim India Ltd.
Head of E-commerce
May 2021 – Oct 2021

Lacoste
Sep 2014 – Apr 2021

Zovi.com
Nov 2013 – Aug 2014

E-commerce Strategy Adopted by the brand in the last two years

  • Re-platforming of Lacoste India website
  • Expansion of the brand’s digital presence
  • Automated inventory allocation

Impact of the Implementations

  • Improved customer experience on the brand website
  • Increased reach among e-commerce customers
  • Optimised inventory management

Top 3 Priorities for your E-commerce Business
Specific use case-driven AI
Technology initiative to drive sustainability
Any tech that helps improve customer’s experience

Omnichannel Mantra
Don’t get carried away by the hype around technology, choose what is relevant

Lacoste

Founded in 1933 by French Tennis player Rene Lacoste and co-founder Andre Gillier, Lacoste is a French clothing brand which is said to be the first clothing brand in the world to feature its logo on its clothing. The company today has over 1,000 stores and 15,000 points of sales in 98 countries and its products are also available across 32 online stores in the world.
The brand is popularly known for its polo t-shirts which come in a wide palette of colours. The brand’s product portfolio entails apparel and accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear and underwear.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.